This weekend América suffered a serious scare at the hands of the Atlético de San Luis team. The people from Potosi came to risk their lives on the Estadio Azteca field after being beaten in the first leg by the eagles team and the reality is that they were one goal away from signing the unexpected elimination of the team from the country’s capital, who at final they got the ticket to the prelude to the final with more work than expected and appealing to the enormous depth of their squad.
The people of Atleti showed an enormous sporting dignity by the way in which they have left their lives on the field. So much so that several players from the San Luis squad caught the attention of Fernando Ortiz and Club América for the summer market. One of them is Mexican right-back Ricardo Chávez, who made it clear that he is reliable both in defense and attack.
Unlike Miguel Layún, who this Saturday signed a horror game against San Luis, ‘Rica’ showed that he is in great shape. The Mexican has spent many years in professionalism and before the eagles team he made it clear that he is a solid full-back in defense and that he is not afraid of being a weapon in attack, reasons for which, and given America’s need for a Right back, the club from the country’s capital could move chips for his arrival.
