Lionel Scaloni has once again relied on the two Argentines from Atlético de Madrid for this double round of South American qualifiers. The albiceleste already has its ticket for the World Cup.

The Brazilian team, already qualified for Qatar, will have Matheus Cunha for the next two games. Renan Lodi fell off the list for not having the complete vaccination schedule against Covid, a requirement to enter Ecuador.

The Mexican national team is ranked third in the CONCACAF final octagonal, tied on points with Panama, which occupies fourth place. Its presence in Qatar is not yet assured.

The Uruguay national team is looking for its ticket to Qatar with Jose María Giménez and Luis Suárez, two of the team’s veterans.