From January 24 to February 2, club competitions stop, in most parts of the world, and give way to national team football in all confederations except UEFA in search of new tickets for the World Cup in Qatar.
Cholo Simeone will lose some players, although not as many as usual. Let’s see which Atlético de Madrid players have been called up to their respective national teams.
– Friday, January 28: Chile vs. Argentina
– Wednesday, February 2: Argentina vs Colombia
Lionel Scaloni has once again relied on the two Argentines from Atlético de Madrid for this double round of South American qualifiers. The albiceleste already has its ticket for the World Cup.
– Thursday, January 27: Ecuador vs. Brazil
– Wednesday, February 2: Brazil vs Paraguay
The Brazilian team, already qualified for Qatar, will have Matheus Cunha for the next two games. Renan Lodi fell off the list for not having the complete vaccination schedule against Covid, a requirement to enter Ecuador.
– Friday, January 28: Jamaica vs. Mexico
– Monday, January 31: Mexico vs. Costa Rica
– Thursday, February 3: Mexico vs. Panama
The Mexican national team is ranked third in the CONCACAF final octagonal, tied on points with Panama, which occupies fourth place. Its presence in Qatar is not yet assured.
– Friday, January 28: Paraguay vs. Uruguay
– Wednesday, February 2: Uruguay v Venezuela
The Uruguay national team is looking for its ticket to Qatar with Jose María Giménez and Luis Suárez, two of the team’s veterans.
