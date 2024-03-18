Atlético de Madrid is affected by the international break with several of its players being called up by their national teams. This break in the season allows key figures to represent their countries in crucial and not-so-crucial matches, while also posing challenges for the Blaugrana team in their absence.
Below we leave you with the players called up by their Atlético de Madrid teams:
The Spanish forward has been called up again by the Spanish coach to play in the team's two friendlies against Colombia and Brazil.
The current world champions De Paul and Nahuel will return to play with their national team to play two games, one against Costa Rica and the other against El Salvador, and for both they will have to travel to the US.
Despite the little role he is having in the club, the Belgian coach has called him up for the two matches against Ireland and England this national team break.
The second Colchonero goalkeeper has been called up with Romania for the duels against Colombia and the second against Northern Ireland. The first of them will be played at the Metropolitano stadium itself.
The captain of Slovenia, Jan Oblak, who will finally be able to play a major tournament with his team, in this case the next Euro Cup, is part of his country's list to face Malta and Portugal in these two friendly preparations.
Pablo Barrios has been called up by Spain U-21 for the two friendlies that will be played against Slovakia and Belgium, and he will be accompanied by the Atlético B goalkeeper, Iturbe.
The Atlético de Madrid star, and one of the neighboring team, France, has been called up again to play in the two friendlies they have ahead against Germany and Chile.
Memphis Depay returns to a Netherlands squad after being injured in recent stops, and in this case he will face Scotland and Germany.
Balkan center back Savić will travel with his team to play a match against Belarus and another against North Macedonia during this national team break.
