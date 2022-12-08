Atlético de Madrid has been one of the teams that has contributed the most players to the 2022 World Cup in Spain. Many are still in the tournament, such as Griezmann or Joao Féliz, whose future is up in the air, but other prominent members of the squad are already out of the tournament.
We are going to review the Atlético footballers who have been eliminated at this point and how they have performed in the World Cup.
The right winger and the midfielder were important in Roberto Martínez’s team, but they fell resoundingly in the group stage without being able to win any game. Carrasco played two games and was barely able to contribute, although he was by no means the great one indicated. Meanwhile, Witsel did play all the matches, and although he worked hard for the team, the effort was insufficient.
Spain has been one of the great disappointments of this World Cup. He left in the round of 16 in the penalty shootout against Morocco in a game that Marcos Llorente started as a right-back, but in which he failed to contribute much. Morata also played in that match in the second half and overtime, but he failed to score, despite the fact that he had done so in all the group stage matches. For his part, Koke, played a few minutes against Costa Rica but had a residual role in the national team.
The Uruguayan central defender arrived with physical discomfort but started with the Uruguayan team. However, Uruguay was also disappointed by the poor results, although their elimination in the group stage left a great controversy with the VAR and Giménez himself was the protagonist when facing the refereeing body.
