Atlético de Madrid, one of the most prominent teams in La Liga, is proud to have great international representation in several national teams. We are going to analyze the red and white players called up by their respective countries for international commitments:
Antoine Griezmann, an Atlético legend, is a key element in the French attack. His ability to score goals and create opportunities is invaluable for Les Bleus. He will seek qualification to get a place in Euro 2024
Goalkeeper Jan Oblak, known for his incredible ability between the posts, is a central figure in Slovenia’s goal. His safety and stopping skills are essential to selecting him.
Stefan Savic, a solid defender, brings his experience to the Serbian defence. His ability to lead the defense will be crucial to Montenegro’s aspirations. From the rojiblanco club they feel indignation with this call since he has just joined the rojiblanca discipline after returning from injury
Álvaro Morata continues to be a fundamental piece in the Spanish team. Morata seeks to establish himself as La Roja’s scorer. The Spanish forward is experiencing a sweet moment this season and has established himself as one of the best scorers on the current scene so far this season.
Argentina benefits from the presence of two talented players from Atlético de Madrid. Rodrigo de Paul provides creativity in midfield and Nahuel Molina offers a solid defensive option. As with Savic, the colchoneros are dissatisfied with the call by the albicelestes towards Rodrigo de Paul. The Argentine midfielder was injured in the last call-up with the current world champion team
