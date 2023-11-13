Atlético de Madrid, one of the most prominent teams in La Liga, is proud to have great international representation in several national teams. We are going to analyze the red and white players called up by their respective countries for international commitments:
Goalkeeper Jan Oblak, known for his incredible ability between the posts, is a central figure in Slovenia’s goal. His safety and stopping skills are essential to selecting him.
The Atlético de Madrid center back has received a call from the Turkish national team for these matches. The last time he left with Turkey during a national team break, he returned to the Atlético de Madrid discipline injured.
Stefan Savic, a solid defender, brings his experience to the Serbian defence. His ability to lead the defense will be crucial to Montenegro’s aspirations.
Antoine Griezmann, an Atlético legend, is a key element in the French attack. His ability to score goals and create opportunities is invaluable for Les Bleus. He will seek qualification to earn a place in Euro 2024.
Álvaro Morata continues to be a fundamental piece in the Spanish team. Morata seeks to consolidate himself as La Roja’s top scorer. The Spanish forward is experiencing a sweet moment this season and has established himself as one of the best scorers on the current scene so far this season. Rodrigo Riquelme will also be called up, one of the new additions to the list of those called up by Luis de la Fuente.
Argentina benefits from the presence of two talented players from Atlético de Madrid. Rodrigo de Paul provides creativity in midfield and Nahuel Molina offers a solid defensive option
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Atlético #Madrid #players #called #national #teams #November #break