He Atletico Madrid is experiencing a season of contrasts. On the one hand, the rojiblanco team is in third place in the classification of The league just a point away from real Madrid, his closest rival on the table. They have had opportunities to distance themselves from Ancelotti’s team, who on different occasions left points along the way, this being what it cost him to fight directly for the highest Spanish championship; The league.
The ‘Colchonero’ team is currently preparing for the next season in terms of sports planning, transfers and structures. The club hopes to make a couple of signings with the intention of strengthening the team but also He is aware that some of his people will end up leaving, for example those who end their contract in June.
Reguilón, a 25-year-old left-back, arrived at Atlético in 2022 from Tottenham Hotspur and left again on loan. Despite his irregularity in the game and the few minutes played according to his needs as a footballer, he has a good sales sign to get something for him. Atlético de Madrid is aware of his situation but has not yet ruled on the future of the player, who is about to be released as a Free Agent on 06/30/2023.
Another player from England’s Tottenham and it’s Matt Doherty’s turn. The Irish defender arrived at ‘Aleti’ with the intention of strengthening and reinforcing the team’s structure, but the reality is completely different from how the scenario was drawn. The forward marker has not been able to get practically any of the minutes that he was surely aiming to get since he arrived at the club. His contract expires on 06/30/2023 and everything indicates that he will leave as a free agent.
#Atlético #Madrid #footballers #remain #free #agents #transfer #market
Leave a Reply