The game that Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid had to play this Saturday against Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium for the 18th date of the Spanish League was postponed as a result of the storm Filomena and “the impossibility of having the field in optimal conditions “, according to the organization of the contest.

Early in the morning, after communication with both clubs, the body announced the measure, after the incessant snowfall in the Community of Madrid since Friday afternoon, which continued on Saturday, which prevented the Athletic expedition from landing last night Club at the Barajas airport and that altered the concentration plans of Atlético de Madrid.

“Given the exceptional situation caused by the storm that a large part of the peninsula is experiencing, which has caused the closure of the Madrid Barajas airport throughout the day today, and the impossibility of having the field in optimal conditions, LaLiga, after contacting with both clubs, it has asked the Professional Competition Committee early in the morning to suspend the Club Atlético de Madrid-Athletic Club meeting initially set for today Saturday at 4.15 pm at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, “the League announced in a statement. this morning.

Soccer Football – La Liga Santander – Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao – Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain – January 9, 2021 General view outside the stadium as the game was called of due to weather conditions REUTERS / Sergio Perez

The Athletic delegation had returned to Bilbao on Friday due to the impossibility of landing in Madrid due to the temporary closure of the airport. “The inclement weather prevented Athletic from traveling to Madrid and compromised the safety of our team, referees and club personnel, given the poor condition of the roads in the Community of Madrid,” the Madrid club explained in a statement.

“Athletic Club wishes to thank Club Atlético de Madrid for all its collaboration and predisposition from the first moment in the search for solutions during the management of this situation in the last hours,” said the Bilbao entity on its website. At the moment, the meeting does not have a new day of dispute, although the Royal Spanish Football Federation reported that it will be “on a new date, the closest in time”.

OFFICIAL I @The league has communicated the postponement of #AtletiAthletic today because of the snowstorm. 🗓️ The new date will be communicated in the next few days. 🤝 The Club wishes to thank the @Atleti your collaboration in the search for solutions. #AthleticClub 🦁 – Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) January 9, 2021

The constant snowfall that collapsed this Friday Madrid and that continues to fall, with the forecast that they will continue throughout this Saturday, already warned on Friday about the possibility of suspension The Atlético team had not been able to train on the grass in its sports city, located in Majadahonda, about 20 kilometers from the capital, due to the layer of snow that covered the five playing fields of the facilities. He worked out in the gym.

At night, given the storm and its effect on the Madrid roads, the team led by Simeone changed their concentration plans from Friday to Saturday, while Athletic had to return to Bilbao, where it landed at 22, due to the impossibility of landing. in Madrid.

The plane that carried the Bilbao team expedition took off from Loiu airport “almost an hour late, but with the initial assurance from the company that it would be able to land in Madrid”, but on “the approach to land, after 30 minutes of waiting in the air and without the certainty of being able to land, the commander has recommended turning around and returning to Bilbao, “the club reported on Friday.

A sweeper tries to remove the snow from the Plaza Cibeles in front of the Madrid City Hall. (Photo: Paul White / AP)

This is the third postponed game that Atlético already has in this League (and the first for Athletic). Next Tuesday he will recover one of them, against Sevilla in the Wanda Metropolitano, pending the first match; and on February 16 another, against Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium, from the second round of the tournament, both postponed because the Colchonero later started the League due to their participation in the Champions League until August.

The rescheduling will not be easy because the Bilbao team will play the Spanish Super Cup next week and are still in the race in the Copa del Rey (not Atlético), and the Madrid team continues in competition in the second round of the League Champions, which will be played again in February.

So far, this is the only match of the 18th date that has been canceled, although the climatic situation could force other suspensions. At the moment, the duels Sevilla-Real Sociedad, Granada-Barcelona and Osasuna-Real Madrid are still standing this Saturday. Levante-Eibar, Cádiz-Alavés, Elche-Getafe and Valladolid-Valencia are scheduled for Sunday. On Monday they must complete Huesca-Betis.