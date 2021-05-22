In few competitions you can recognize as much the justice of a champion as in the League Spanish, which lasts 38 days and you must be the most regular to win it. And more in a year of exceptionality where on the way it was necessary to deal with COVID, injuries, empty stands and terrible physical and psychological wear. More than a marathon, this season it was the Bearded Vulture. The arguments in the final stretch of possible conspiracies and cleaning of the championship, as every year, are usually the preamble of some for not meeting expectations or failing in the attempt. Analyzing mistakes and successes of the 38 days give you a balanced final as a result. That’s why those of the Cholo champions were proclaimed with all the honors, as have also been those who previously championed.

The Athletic has based its triumph in this League on two pillars. The first, for that first round where he established himself in excellence with only six goals against and an ambitious game, with a line of three giving prominence in the exit to Beautiful mario and at times even Savic started the game, pushing Luis Suarez to its natural habitat, the rival area, covering it and generating opportunities that it did not miss with statistics from the Guinness, 16 goals in 19 shots.

The second reason, the mental, damaged in the second round by COVID, injuries, lack of confidence in the bench players, and some decisions of Simeone (within the moles of the season is the performance of João. I think Cholo did not find the Star button on the Menino to see his best version beyond how well he was warned at the beginning of the season. I have the feeling that the Portuguese was born more to live in the midfielder’s paradise. Guardiola that in the barracks of Diego Pablo).

The rojiblancos squandered an advantage for a pájara that seemed chronic. There were moments where it gave the sensation, after the breath of the two monsters and a spectacular Seville, that the rojiblancos were going to surrender and doubts and fears appeared in the rojiblancos fans. But that’s where that second key arrived, it was born in the Camp Nou, after seeing some outbreaks in just one time in the Pizjuán, the Villamarín or in San Mamés. Those of the Cholo took out before those of Messi their character, personality and good game to show that they were very alive. As it happened in the League of 96 with the play of Roadman and my admired goal Fresnedoso, or with both Godin, the Camp Nou it was the springboard to the league title.

Now it can be said that in the rojiblanca history book there will be a section for this champion squad, with a special section for that Frankenstein created by surgeon Simeone, with the hands of Oblak, the right foot of Trippier, Hermoso’s left, Savic’s voice in screwed-up moments, the progression and ambition of Llorente, the soul of Kokiño, the waist of strap, commitment and imbalance of Carrasco and the voracity of Luis Suárez. All, along with the rest of the workforce and workers who make their day to day easier, special mention to Uncle Carlos PeñaThey will soon be in a corner of the wonderful Atletico Museum. Special mention for Cholo, a coach that I keep reminding you that he is not infallible, and that he also makes mistakes. Of course, if he lives on that bench for 10 years, just by statistics, a mole should come out. Smaller than the one that came out to those seers who saw his expired script and his cycle finished. As rojiblanco I can only thank this squad, because in a very difficult year, their pride and level of competitiveness made them champions when things got worse. To you, Cholo, because by weighing your successes and mistakes in these ten years, that balance caused you to do a facelift that rejuvenated me for 15 years.

PS: I wrote passion, professionalism and character and the name of a footballer came to mind: surely with those hallmarks of your champion team, you will have put your chest out wherever you are, Carlos Matallanas.