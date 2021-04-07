Atlético faces the final stretch of the season as a life or death battle. Simeone’s men have gone from adding 50 points of 57 possible in the first 19 games to 16 of 30 in the last ten. The reflection of this fall is also explained if we look at the contribution of the mattress bench in recent games. Lodi, Saúl, Vrsaljko, Felipe, Kondogbia, Torreira, Vitolo and Dembélé do not end up being shocking. A fact that the team pays dearly for. The only positive note is that when Correa or Lemar come off the bench they do show more depth.

They are not in the dynamics of the game and their contribution is insufficient. And among the headlines there is not as much brightness as at the beginning of the course. There is no one who can be the reference above if Suárez is not there or is not found during a match, there is no other ball exit beyond Koke and Giménez has also been alternating physical problems. Diego Costa’s departure left the lead without the natural substitute at the top, as Dembélé has also been experiencing physical problems since his arrival in January.