The Egyptian youth team started scoring in the tenth minute with a shot from Mahmoud Saber, but this player left the stadium and was expelled with a red card 5 minutes after scoring the goal.

The Moroccan national team managed to equalize in the 37th minute, through Yannis Bakraoui, who put the ball into the Egyptian net after a perfect pass to his colleague Bilal Khanous.

The situation remained the same in the original time of the match, as no team succeeded in resolving the result, so the extra time was decided, in which Morocco scored the winning goal through a powerful shot by Osama Targalin.

The match was held at Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Egypt advanced to the final after defeating Guinea 1-0 in the semi-finals. As for the Moroccan team, it reached the final after winning a penalty shootout against Mali in the same round.

This tournament is a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With the arrival of the Moroccan and Egyptian teams to the final match in the tournament, they guaranteed their participation in the International Olympic Games.

The king congratulates

The Moroccan monarch, King Mohammed VI, sent a telegram of congratulations to the members of the Moroccan national team for under 23 years, on the occasion of its coronation in the African continental heart.

And it stated: “We followed with great pleasure and pride the coronation of the Moroccan national football team for under-23 years, the title of the 2023 African Cup of Nations, which our country hosted, and its qualification for the upcoming Olympic Games, Paris 2024.”

King Mohammed VI added: We seize the occasion of this new continental achievement, to express our warmest congratulations and blessing to you on this title, the first of its kind, which confirms, once again, the balanced presence of national football teams and clubs, Continentally and internationally (…)”.