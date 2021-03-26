Johannesburg (AFP)

The Moroccan national team qualified for the 2021 African Nations Cup finals to be hosted by Cameroon early next year, after its rivals drew in the penultimate round of Group E, the Central African Republic and Burundi 2-2 today «Friday».

With this result, the Moroccan national team secured one of the first two places to qualify for the finals, as it tops the group with 10 points from four matches, compared to 5 each of Burundi (5 matches) and Mauritania (four matches), and 4 points for the Central African Republic (5 matches).

The “Atlas Lions”, crowned with a single title in 1976, were eliminated from the final price round of the 2019 edition, which was held in Egypt against Benin by penalty kicks.

The Moroccan national team joined Cameroon, the host, Mali and Guinea, “the first group”, Burkina Faso “the second”, Ghana “the third”, Gabon and the Gambia “the fourth”, Egypt and the Comoros “the seventh”, Algeria and Zimbabwe “the eighth”, Senegal “the ninth”, Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea (the tenth), and Côte d’Ivoire (“Group 11”)