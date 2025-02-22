For centuries, Atlantis has been considered a myth, a warning story described by the Athenian philosopher Plato. However, the Documentary ‘Atlantis: Disaster the Lost City’ puts on the table a new theory based on recent archaeological findings that break with the … Idea of ​​the search for a submerged city under the ocean and takes into account the multiple geological changes produced during millennia on Earth.

Through the three chapters of this series that premieres in Dmax the February 25 at 10:30 p.m.the production goes into the site of Valencina de la Concepción, in Seville. It is considered the largest calcolithic settlement in the world, with an extension of 700 hectares and a structure surprisingly similar to that described by Plato.

«Concentric rings, water channels and remains of an advanced civilization for their time, a town where more than 35,000 people lived in prehistoric era. For us There is no doubt», Says the Andalusian researcher, Jesús Camacho, in turn producer and driver of the documentary.

From the latest discoveries of expert researchers such as Spanish Michael Martínez in the ‘Atlantis: History of the Calcolithic Empire’, Camacho Travel to Huelva, Seville and Cádiz. Here are structures, artifacts and geological formations of the past that challenge traditional beliefs about ancient history.

This finding could redefine the location of Atlantis, which according to Plato was “beyond the pillars of Hercules.” Recent studies suggest that this reference does not point to the Strait of Gibraltar, as believed, but to River Coria Straitplacing Atlantis in the heart of the southwest of the Iberian Peninsula. This approach not only reconfigures the historical map, but also opens new possibilities on the impact of this civilization on trade and cultural connections of the Mediterranean.

Jesús Camacho, Andalusian researcher and documentary driver



The three episodes of this new documentary series deepen different aspects of the Atlantean mystery. In the first chapter, the researcher Jesús Camacho travels to the oldest records in Egypt and Solón’s stories reveal that Atlantis was not just a myth. The texts of the Egyptian priests narrated the existence of a missing civilization in the west, devastated by a cataclysm. Through the vestiges found in the Southwest of the Iberian Peninsulain populations such as Jimena de la Frontera (Cádiz), experts analyze if this story could be linked to Atlantis.

What if the Strait of Gibraltar wasn’t the real step to Atlantis? In the second episode some geological investigations show that thousands of years ago, The geography of Andalusia It was radically different. A narrow unknown in the Guadalquivir area could have been the sea road that connected the Atlantis with other civilizations. In addition, the impacts of a possible catastrophic event that would have buried the city underground instead of under the sea are analyzed.

River Coria Strait in Seville



Where is the Atlantis?

Through 3D recreations, the last program of the documentary series shows how the Atlantean city could have been according to the last archaeological findings. His concentric rings, his sophisticated channel system and his impressive infrastructure are rebuilt. There are also the amazing discovered artifacts, which reveal a high level of technological and artistic knowledge for the time.

«The main objective of the documentary is to generate questions in the public and show that History may have been different to the version they have traditionally taught us. In the scientific community, logically, nothing goes well, but we already have the background of what happened with the city of Troy, ”adds Camacho.

Throughout the series, experts in archeology, geology and ancient history provide new evidence that reinforces the hypothesis that Atlantis is not under the sea, but buried under earth. Production combines 4K images, three -dimensional modeling of the lost city and scientific analysis that take a radical turn to the Search for this ancestral myth. What if the truth has been hidden in full view all this time? Dmax embarks on this adventure to challenge established beliefs and bring viewers closer to a discovery that could change history as we know it.

«We have been investigating for five years and we will continue. We are preparing A second season That it will be even more groundbreaking, not only at the national level but also international, with other surprising discoveries that other researchers in Peru have done and that keep a certain parallelism with the Iberian Peninsula, ”concludes Camacho.