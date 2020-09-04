According to a report by The Atlantic magazine and employees of the Pentagon, US President Donald Trump made several disparaging remarks about soldiers killed. The White House denies that.

Trump’s remarks are said to affect the soldiers at the Aisne-Marne American cemetery in France

UAccording to a media report, S President Donald Trump has made several disparaging remarks about members of the military who have been captured or killed. The war dead at the American cemetery Aisne-Marne in France are said to have been described by Trump as “loser” and “sucker”, as the magazine “The Atlantic“Reported. This has been confirmed by the AP news agency from within the Defense Ministry.

Trump said this when a daily briefing on November 10, 2018 was about visiting the cemetery outside of Paris, said a senior Defense Department official with first-hand knowledge.

Employees of the National Security Council and the Secret Service had told Trump that traveling there by helicopter was risky because of the rainy weather and recommended driving there.

Trump then said, according to reports, that he did not want to visit the cemetery because it was “full of losers,” as the Defense Department employee said on condition of anonymity. In another conversation on the trip, Trump described the 1,800 marines who died in the Battle of Belleau Forest in World War I, according to “The Atlantic,” as “idiots” because they were killed.

White House calls report “wrong”

“This report is obviously wrong,” said White House Strategy Communications Director Alyssa Farah. “President Trump values ​​the military highly. He has demonstrated his commitment to him at every turn: He has kept his promise to give our soldiers a much-needed raise, raise military spending, sign critical veterans reforms, and assist military spouses. These nameless anecdotes are completely unfounded and insulting fiction. “

In 2015, shortly after the start of his election campaign, Trump called the war veteran John McCain, who had spent years as a prisoner of the Vietnamese, a “loser”. “He’s not a war hero,” Trump said of McCain at the time. “I like people who haven’t been captured.”