The Atlantic Council’s eighth Global Energy Forum will be held next December 5-7, as part of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), and the event brings together a wide range of policy makers, executives and thought leaders.

The Atlantic Council will participate in the “Energy Transition Center” located in the Green Zone, to educate the public and key stakeholders on concrete paths to achieving a climate neutral future.

The forum discusses key topics as a priority to address climate and energy security goals, including decarbonization of oil and gas, clean energy in emerging markets, basic technologies for decarbonization, and the geopolitical and economic implications of a changing energy system.

“A converged vision among energy and climate leaders is essential to ensure that the world continues to move toward climate neutrality,” said Landon Derentz, Director of the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center and Ambassador Richard Morningstar, Founding Chair of the Global Energy Center for Geopolitical and European Energy Issues. Hosting the World Energy Forum at the Conference of the Parties (COP28) represents a unique opportunity to address the geopolitical implications of the global energy sector transition. We are pleased to hold the Atlantic Council’s flagship event at the Conference of the Parties (COP28), while the world gathers in Dubai.”

COP28 CEO Adnan Amin said: “It is critical to bring together public and private sector leaders to develop and implement innovative and impactful solutions that meet our needs today. There is a real sense that the world is ready to make significant progress towards achieving a just and orderly transition in the energy sector. Public-private partnerships can be crucial in this area to achieve results that live up to the ambitions called for by the Conference of the Parties (COP28).