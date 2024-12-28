The Atlantic and Mediterranean corridors will close 2024 with an accumulated investment in public works tenders since 2018 of 14,000 million euros, which represents more than doubling the investments of the previous periodwhen they did not reach 7,000 million euros in total.

This is what the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility defends on the occasion of a meeting held this Friday between the minister of the sector, Óscar Puente, and the commissioners of the Atlantic and Mediterranean corridors, José Antonio Sebastián and Josep Vicent Boira, respectively.

In the Mediterranean Corridor alone, more than 7,000 million euros have been tendered in the last six years.and in the Atlantic Corridor it is close to surpassing them, with 6,607 million euros tendered in this period.

In the last year, In the Mediterranean Corridor, 65 contracts have been tendered for 1,400 million euros, 11.3% more, and in the Atlantic Corridor another 1,230 million euros in 63 contracts, 33.2% more, which represents an absolute annual record.

“The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility is advancing at cruising speed in the deployment of the Atlantic and Mediterranean corridors, mobilizing record numbers that ratify the Government’s solid commitment to the development of the Trans-European Transport Network and the promotion of rail passenger transport and merchandise throughout Europe,” defends the department in a statement.

In this sense, 2024 will close with a historic investment in the Mediterranean Corridor, with works executed for 1,280 million euros, 33% more than in 2023, when the investment made reached 964 million euros.

For its part, In the last six years, the Atlantic Corridor reaches an annual average of 1,153 million of euros of execution, 97% more than the previous six years.

These tenders allow for continued progress in the development of both infrastructures in the coming years, giving a boost to their execution to meet the objectives agreed with the European Commission of having the basic network completed in 2030.

Mediterranean corridor

In the Mediterranean Corridor, intense progress has been recorded in the execution of all works spread throughout the more than 800 kilometers of its railway network.

The high-speed section between Almería and Murcia, with its entire route in progress, is one of the ones that has concentrated the most investment, with some 384.3 million euros of investment made until November alone, raising the closing forecast above 400 million euros.

Other key nodes also stand out, such as the Sagrera station in Barcelona or the access channel in Valencia, with an execution of more than 90 million and 56 million euros, respectively, between January and November 2024.

The installation of the mixed gauge between Castellbisbal and Vilaseca, with more than 62 million euros of investment executed, as well as the renovation of La Encina-Xativa-Valencia, with more than 120 million euroshave made very important progress for their commissioning in the coming years.

For its part, among the tenders carried out this year are the drafting of the basic and construction projects, execution of the works, conservation and maintenance of the interlocking facilities, train protection system, CTC, auxiliary detection systems, fixed telecommunications and energy supply system of the Murcia-Almería HSR and Pulpí-Águilas branch, with a global tendered value that exceeds 254 million euros, already awarded.

Also noteworthy are the works to expand the clearance in tunnels and overpasses of the Zaragoza-Sagunto line for 90 million euros or the high-speed platform construction project between Pacheco and Cartagena for 155 million euros.

Also the work to implement standard gauge and electrify the Encina-Bifurcación Alicante section for 154 million euros.

Thus, in 2024, In the Mediterranean Corridor, 78 contracts have been awarded for a value of 1,057 million eurosamong which the railway integration works in Lorca (platform and station) stand out for 327 million euros or the construction of the Loja-Riofrío Bypass platform for 48 million euros.

Atlantic corridor

In the Atlantic Corridor there has also been intense progress in the execution of all works spread throughout the more than 5,000 kilometers of its railway network and in 13 autonomous communities.

The work focuses on the arrival of high speed to the Basque Country (Y Vasca), with the tender for the initial sections of Burgos-Vitoria for more than 700 million euros; in the deployment of the Palencia-Alar del Rey high-speed line, with an investment in 2024 greater than the 62 million euros, for the Castejón-Pamplona sections of the Cantabrian axis, or the tenders for projects on the Toledo-Talavera-Talayuela or Seville-Huelva line.

In terms of logistics, progress is being made in the terminals of Jundiz (Vitoria), Vicálvaro (Madrid) and Valladolid, for a joint investment of more than 200 million euros; the accesses to the Port of Cádiz, Coruña or Ferrol, with an investment of more than 320 million euros; or the completion of new stations in areas such as the Basque Country (San Sebastián), Galicia (Coruña or Lugo) or Extremadura (Cáceres and Mérida), with investments of more than 187 million euros.

Of the common section, the commitment to modernization and development of the Algeciras-Bobadilla section, to boost freight traffic and deploy the AlgecirasMadrid-Zaragoza Railway Highway services, for a global amount of 471 million euros.