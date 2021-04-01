For many years, Gallup has measured America’s confidence in its institutions. The press was not doing well. In 2020, only 24% of Americans had a great deal of confidence in newspapers. And 39% had very little or nothing. For the TV news, the special numbers were even worse: 18 to 49.

How do we explain this lack of confidence? Maybe because we keep proving that we don’t deserve it.

This is happening again in the aftermath of the mass murder in three massage parlors in the Atlanta area, where six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent. The crime is horrific and heartbreaking. The identity of the perpetrator is clear. The motive was acknowledged, as the killer claims he was suffering from a sex addiction that conflicts with his biblical beliefs. According to the Associated Press, “On Tuesday, all three of the halls where people were shot were detailed on a website that leads users to places that offer sexual services.” How do we read headlines like “The Atlanta Resort Shooting and the Year of Hate Against Asian Americans” in a news story from “US News & World Report”? And why did the reports about the incident by many media confirm the race of six of the victims when there is, until now, only one rumored evidence (in a South Korean newspaper) that the victims were attacked because of their race?

The reason is that we have two things that are real and important, but they are questionably linked to reasons of ideological comfort.

Here’s what’s important and true: Hate crime against Asian Americans in 16 U.S. cities jumped 149% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to academic analysis, even as the overall hate crime rate decreased by 7% in the same period.

It is also true that Donald Trump stoked the anti-immigrant hatred, which very likely contributed to the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and the 2019 massacre at Walmart in El Paso, Texas. His references to the “Chinese virus” were another distinctive part of xenophobia, which is why it is understandable that Asian Americans who have dealt with the harassment feel that the Atlanta attacks confirmed their worst fears.

But if news media have to learn one thing, over the past 20 years, it is that they must be exceptionally wary of trying to link one truth to another in order to present a compelling narrative.

In 2016, Donald Trump said nice things about Russia and WikiLeaks, and it was said that, using WikiLeaks, Russia had sought to interfere in the US elections to help elect Trump. But the “exchange of interests” was not classified by anyone as collusion, at least not in any way that could be brought before the courts.

And now we have a growing rate of anti-Asian hate crimes, and a horrific crime in which the perpetrator is white and most of his victims are of Asian descent (even though two of them were white). The strong ideological temptation is to treat this as yet another shooting in the context of Pittsburgh and El Paso-O, as one CNN headline puts it, “White supremacy and hatred haunt Asian Americans.”

The same study, which noted the rise in hate crimes against Asians last year, indicates that the incidence of these crimes is relatively small, both in terms of absolute numbers (122 incidents in 2020, out of a total of 1,717 hate crimes), or compared to other groups of victims. Of course, one hate crime overshadows far too many crimes, but although the reports of these incidents may be a small fraction of the total, the ratios are important.

While data on the identity of the perpetrators is difficult to obtain, the New York Police Department continued to collect information last year. It found that of the 20 hate crimes against Asians in which the perpetrators were arrested, two of the detainees were white, five were Hispanic, two were black Hispanics, and the rest were black.

What can one infer from this limited data? Not much is of course current, except that the idea of ​​white supremacy is what haunts Asian Americans, and it’s a risky idea. The commendable goal of “raising awareness” and “combating hate” does not absolve journalists of the responsibility to report facts accurately, nor does it play on concerns in the service of a higher commodity.

Meanwhile, readers deserve to know how the perpetrator managed to purchase the murder weapon. And they should know more about the religious obsession that allegedly fueled his toxic fears. They deserve to know just how widespread the sex trade is in the spa resorts, and why local authorities seem to be looking the other way. And they must see where the evidence might lead, including the possibility that remains open to hidden racial hostility.

All of this would be a journalism that the public could trust. Instead we have moral plays.

Brett Stevens – American journalist

To be published in a private arrangement with the “New York Times” service.

Canonical URL: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/22/opinion/atlanta-shootings-media.htm