The 24-year-old man who shot five women in the waiting room of a medical center in Atlanta, Georgia, killing one and wounding four others, has been arrested. The young man, a mentally challenged former Coast Guardsman, was captured after an 8-hour escape to Cobb County, north of the city. The killer had fled from the center which is on the eleventh floor and went down to the street, stopped a passing car with which he fled, moving away from the crowded central district of the city.

The car was later found northwest of Atlanta, in a garage not far from the stadium where the Atlanta Braves play. The killed woman was 39 years old. The injured women aged 25, 39, 56 and 71, medical staff said, “are fighting for their lives at Grady Hospital.” The medical center is located in one of many high-rise buildings in a Northside commercial area, and news of the attack has caused many workers to lock themselves in their offices for hours. The killer’s mother explained that his son suffered from a degenerative mental disorder last Friday, when he began taking a new drug prescribed by the Veterans Affairs health system for his problems with anxiety and depression.

The woman is a former nurse and had asked Veterans Affairs to give her son another drug, Ativan, but the military health authorities refused, claiming that it was addictive. The 24-year-old enlisted in the Coast Guard in 2018 and was released from active duty in January.