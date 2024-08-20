EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Lake Atitlán, the third largest in Guatemala and the deepest in all of Central America, is one of the country’s tourist gems. It is located in the southwestern region of Sololá, and is guarded by three volcanoes that outline a majestic landscape. For the inhabitants who live in its surroundings, this immense body of water symbolizes an ancestral grandmother, a female deity, just like the work of those who today care for it and try to rescue it from pollution. Women like Mrs. Encarnación Ujpan Ujpan, Mrs. Francisca Pérez Mendoza and Mrs. María Pérez Mendoza. All three are indigenous Mayan Kaqchikel people from Santa Cruz La Laguna, one of the many villages around the lake. In their community, they make colorful fabrics with fine silk and thread. mish, while working as garbage collectors.

It is the day of the evacuation of materials and the women, dressed in their traditional clothes and with their hair tied back in the woollen cloth of their tocoyales, go up and down one of the lake’s piers with quick and agile steps. Already accustomed to this tiring task, they remove the heavy sacks full of waste from the boat to load them onto the trucks bound for the capital, where they will be recycled.

The huge sacks they carry from one place to another contain the kilos of glass, cardboard and plastic that they collected, separated and cleaned in the last month to sell to large companies. This is the activity they carry out within the cooperative. Atitlán Recyclesthe first of its kind in Central America made up only of women.

Maria Perez Mendoza and Encarnacion Ujpán Ujpán unload sacks with recycled material in the village of Tzununá, in the municipality of Sololá. Sandra Sebastian

Created in 2017 as a project with a social and environmental focus, the initiative currently has almost 100 indigenous women from the Lake Atitlán Basin, who have found an economic resource in keeping their surroundings clean. Some of the municipalities where these women live do not have road access to transport the materials to the collection centers, so many of them, such as Encarnación, María and Francisca, have to transport them first across the lake by boat from places like Santa Cruz to the dock in Tzununá, a municipality that does have a land road and is one of the 15 that participate in the initiative.

Since it began seven years ago, the women’s group has managed to find a second life for approximately 45,000 quintals of waste – 4,500 tons that would have been burned or thrown into rivers. For Darling Salguedo, coordinator of Atitlán Recicla, this region of Guatemala has become one of the pioneering areas in recycling: “Almost all waste recovery in the rest of the territory is done by the so-called guajirosas those who collect materials from municipal landfills and from clandestine and irregular ones, which are a large majority in the country, are colloquially known.”

The lake that the cooperative tries to keep free of plastics and one of the destinations that welcomes the most tourists annually receives a wastewater discharge that is so high that it is dangerous for human health. A large part of the population in the south of the basin consumes it directly. However, various scientific studies They have found a very high presence of cyanobacteria and fecal bacteria, as well as toxic particles, among other contaminants. “Thanks to the work of these women, at least a lot of reusable waste is prevented from ending up in nature,” says Salguedo.

Sewage flows into Lake Atitlán. Sandra Sebastian

“We do it for the environment and to survive. We are proud to bring that small income home,” says Cindy Karina Dionicio Tuj, 33, and president of the cooperative since April. She is originally from Santa Clara de la Laguna, a K’iche’ Mayan territory, where women subsist on the crafts they make. But that work is not enough to make ends meet. “The harvest helps us get an extra income with which to buy food and raise our children,” says the leader.

In addition to reducing solid waste pollution, their work in the cooperative, an initiative promoted by the private organization Friends of Lake Atitlán, also means the social, environmental and economic empowerment of indigenous women in Sololá, one of the poorest regions with the highest rates of malnutrition in the entire country. According to a UN report, it is one of the five departments with the highest levels of food insecurity in Guatemala.

Cindy Karina Dionicio Tuj, one of the leaders of ‘Atitlán Recicla’ in the Las Lagunas area. Sandra Sebastian

“We get a little out of this work, but it’s more than nothing,” says Santos Tepaz, who speaks a mix of Spanish and Kaqchikel, the Mayan language most widely spoken in this region. Originally from Tzununá, she is the leader of the recyclers in her community, a job that was difficult to get off the ground. “The sociocultural part of the project has been the most difficult. It took a lot of work to get the women to have support from their husbands or their family. There is a strong rejection of them developing outside their home,” explains Salguero. According to her, at first, the women went to work secretly from their husbands, fathers and sons. “They would go out for a little while and then quickly return home. The fact is that machismo is still very strong in some communities, taking away not only the opportunity for employment, but also the opportunity to develop themselves personally. That’s why we teach various workshops not only on environmental awareness, but also on empowerment and positive masculinities. And we are already seeing a change in some municipalities,” explains the coordinator.

“For them we are ‘the dirty ones!’”

“In my case it wasn’t so difficult because I used to work for the municipality. And my husband has always supported me. But it’s not like that for the rest,” laments Dionicio. Women have to overcome another barrier: the stigma that comes with making recycling a job. “When we go out to get materials, instead of calling us by our names, they refer to us as those who collect garbage in a mocking way. For them, we are the dirty ones!” says Tepaz.

“These women have very low self-esteem. At first they didn’t even speak. They were afraid to even express themselves!” says Salguero. “But thanks to the training and after sharing experiences with each other, they have gained a lot of confidence and have become agents of change in their communities.”

Candelaria Puzul Sajvin, 63, recycles plastic bottles at the Panajachel Recycling Collection Center. Sandra Sebastian

To Evelyn Cholotío was “very embarrassed” to go out to get materials. “They insult us a lot and I was ashamed. Until one day my mother, who also collects, reminded me that I was not dedicated to stealing but to cleaning up the community,” she says. She is from San Juan de La Laguna, a municipality on the western shores of the lake with a high presence of the Tz’utujil ethnic group and at 23 years old she is one of the youngest leaders.

In order to contribute to feeding the 11 mouths in her home, Cholotió had to stop studying before reaching the age of majority. Opportunities to access and remain in the educational system are not within reach of the majority of the population of Guatemala, much less for the indigenous population. According to World Bank figures, illiteracy rates in the region reach 75% and women of Mayan origin have difficulty completing less than two years of schooling.

Evelin Lucrecia Cholotío carries sacks of plastic and glass collected in Tzununá. Sandra Sebastian

Recycling work helps the home, but it is a really hard and long process. “First you have to go out and collect the material, then separate it, clean it, weigh it, load it and unload it from the boats onto the trucks. And you earn less and less,” says Santos. At the end of 2022, the price of PET plastic, the material that these women sell the most, dropped abruptly. “When we started, a quintal of plastic (100 kilos) was worth around 150-200 quetzales.” [18-24 euros]. And now it’s about 25-30 [entre 3 y 3,60 euros]″, he says. Glass is better paid, but its market value has also fallen. “It had never varied, until last June when it began to fall. That is the risk that this job entails: when there is a lot of material available, prices fall,” laments Darling.

“And everything is very expensive, transporting materials, moving from community to community, food for the basic basket… Many times it is not enough!” complains Susana Yach Yach, a recycler who also runs a fruit and ice cream stand in Panajachel, the most touristic area of ​​the lake. The minimum wage in Guatemala is currently 3,400 quetzales (about 400 euros). “When things are going well, I make 500 quetzales a month.” [60 euros]“That’s not much. That’s why I admire Ana so much, she does earn very well,” says Santos. When Ana Can Chuc realized that she earned more money by recycling and that there was so much to do, she left the tortilla factory she ran in Panajachel to dedicate herself exclusively to collecting materials. “I started alone and now there are four of us in the family, my children left their jobs to dedicate themselves to this,” she says. Can Chuc is the most agile recycler in the entire cooperative and the one who earns the most. She can earn more than 5,000 quetzales. monthly, about 600 euros, “but we put a lot of effort into it and we work every day. Now I am going to need more staff, which will help generate jobs for more families,” says the woman, who is learning to cut glass.

Ana Patricia Cano, 43, cuts glass bottles at the Panajachel Recycling Collection Center. Sandra Sebastian

In order to make the work as collectors more profitable, in addition to selling the raw material to companies, the group of women has been making their own products for several months. At the cooperative’s collection center in Panajachel, they already have the machinery to cut and mold the glass they collect, which they will transform into candles, glasses, vases and other items under a brand they plan to launch at the end of August. “In addition to generating more income, having our own brand is a way for our work to be recognized and dignified,” says the president.

“With this job we honour our sacred lake, we take care of our children’s health and we help to preserve a healthy environment for future generations,” says Santos. As a leader in her community, she encourages others every day not to become discouraged by the hardship of their work and the comments they sometimes receive. By collecting plastic and glass “we revive the materials and the environment,” she says. From their commitment to caring for the lake, the indigenous women who make up the cooperative have also learned a great lesson, says the Kaqchikel leader. “Our place in the communities is no longer limited to staying at home. We no longer accept that, as women, that is our only role in society.”