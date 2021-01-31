ATHLETICS Under-16 and under-20 marchers of the Murcian team. / FAMU THE TRUTH MURCIA. Sunday, January 31, 2021, 09:29



The Athletics Federation of the Huizo Region published yesterday the list of summoned for the Spanish Under-20 and Under-16 March Championship by autonomous federations, which will be held in Seville on February 14. The regional team is made up of thirteen athletes.

In the female sub-16, the Athleto Cieza marchers Daria Makeeva, Valeria Sánchez, Rocío Moreno and Ximena Ruiz will run, who will be accompanied by Carmen San Bartolomé (CA Nogalte).

To run in the sub-20s, in the men’s category, Francisco Espín (Cehegín), Alexis Salmerón and Jaime Salinas (Athleo), Jorge and Pablo Tonda (UCAM Cartagena) have been summoned. In females, Marta García (Cehegín), Carmen Bleda (Athleo) and Victoria Campillo (Nutribán).