Carlos Matallanas (soccer)

Born in Madrid in 1981, he passed away on March 9 from ALS. A disease that was diagnosed in 2014. Carlos was a footballer, playing in a wide range of Madrid clubs (Carabanchel, Santa Ana, Puerta Bonita, Rayo Majadahonda, Pozuelo …) and Cádiz (Racing Portuense and UD Roteña). He would hang up his boots but he would not separate from football, since he worked as an analyst for clubs, such as Fuenlabrada and Alcorcón, and as a journalist.