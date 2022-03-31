When it comes to exercising, a correct diet is as important as mastering the technique of the sport to avoid injuries, health problems and achieve the best performance. Some general rules must be followed: be “healthy”, combine carbohydrates and proteins in the right measure to “help our body gain resistance, strength and muscle” and guarantee hydration, essential in any physical activity. These are the recommendations launched by the Spanish Heart Foundation. But, what specific foods should be eaten before, during and after exercising and at what time intervals? Experts in nutrition and sport give us the keys.

Before exercise or competition: rice, whole grains, whole wheat bread…



Before the competition or physical exercise, the priority objective is to achieve “an overload of carbohydrates”. And they must be complex, slowly eliminated –rice, pasta and whole grains, legumes, whole wheat bread…– in order to load glycogen stores. They will provide “resistance at the time of exercise and improve aerobic capacity,” explains Dr. Javier Aranceta, president of the scientific committee of the Spanish Society of Community Nutrition. If those glycogen stores aren’t replenished, bye-bye performance.

It is advisable to eat about two or three hours before the sports activity, «a light but balanced menu, with approximately 30% of good quality proteins, such as those found in turkey or chicken, with little fat and easily digestible; the rest, carbohydrates », indicates the quantities the specialist in Nutrition.

Copious menus are a danger. “If we play sports right after eating, we give the body information so that it sends part of that blood dedicated to digestion to the muscles that are exercising, which can affect digestion itself,” says the dietitian and expert in sports nutrition Nuria Diez. As a consequence, “you can suffer from dizziness, fainting or problems metabolizing nutrients”, and it also makes it difficult to burn calories, which is why this specialist from Zaragoza agrees that you have to leave, at least, between one or two hours between meals and exercise, depending on whether it is very copious, more solid or liquid.

Nor should we make the mistake of eating sugary products, pastries or sweets thinking that they will give us energy. “They would cause the opposite effect, since they stimulate the action of insulin and increase the risk of depleting reserves more quickly,” warns Aranceta.

It is also better to avoid fats, spicy foods and carbonated soft drinks – they make us feel bloated and can delay the arrival of fluid to the muscles. On the other hand, foods like cabbage, cauliflower or broccoli before exercise make you feel uncomfortable with gas as well.

During physical activity: Do not forget water and, if it is intense, a banana



Already in the middle of a sports session, hydration is essential. With exercise, electrolytes are lost through sweat and we need water and drinks that incorporate mineral salts.

The American College of Sports Medicine provides a general recommendation: “Unless you are a professional athlete and you have to train for several hours, you simply need to stay hydrated with small, frequent sips of water. In workouts lasting less than an hour, it is not necessary to eat anything. However, for longer and higher intensity sessions, it is advisable to consume between 50 and 100 calories every thirty minutes. Recommended foods in this case would be a low-fat yogurt, raisins or bananas.

Post Workout: Lots of Antioxidants



During the three, four or five hours following physical effort, you should drink “water, vegetable juices, fresh vegetables and fruits to neutralize the levels of free radicals and the accumulation of lactic acid and other metabolites in the body that are generated with exercise », details Aranceta. It is very important to make this intake of fruits and vegetables, since they provide micronutrients with significant antioxidant activity, which help combat the “deterioration of the joints” due to the excessive accumulation of free radicals caused by sports.

In the first meal after sports activity we will need to provide more protein than carbohydrates for muscle recovery. “It is not so important to eat right after training, although it is essential to do so with healthy foods that provide the necessary amount of nutrients for the body to recover,” adds Díez. Chicken, turkey, tuna, eggs… should be on that menu after intense exercise.

If the goal is only to lose weight in case of overweight you can fast



Only in the case of overweight people whose goal is to lose weight can we break the basic rule of eating a few hours before playing sports. Dr. Aranceta proposes a morning program: “Exercise first thing in the morning on an empty stomach and, when we finish, have a piece of fruit and a glass of skimmed milk.”