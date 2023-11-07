The Olympic Games are just around the corner and there are several athletes who dream of reaching the jousts that will take place in Paris next year.

Some athletes do everything possible to go and enjoy the Olympic Games, one of the best events in the world. However, there are many who encounter a series of problems traveling to the fairs, despite having their classification assured.

This is the case of Alexandra Ianculescu, a cyclist and speed skater born in Romania and based in Canada, who decided to innovate to be in the Olympic Games. The athlete opened an OnlyFans account to finance all the expenses involved in traveling to the Olympic Games in France.

The adult content application has gained a lot of fame in recent years and more and more athletes are deciding to enter this world to be able to finance their passion for sports.

Alexandra Ianculescu is one of the most talked about cases in recent weeks after revealing that she has an account on the adult platform that generates significant income to cover your personal life expenses.

“I am an Olympic athlete, but Posting sexy bikini photos on OnlyFans since 2021 pays my bills: money is crazy. “I cared what people thought, but then I realized that their opinions don’t pay my bills,” the Romanian explained in Daily Star.

He added: “I made an OnlyFans account in 2021… It’s helping me survive, pay rent, pay for groceries and covers cycling and coffee bills!”

The idea came about because “someone suggested it” and said: “‘Why don’t you have an OnlyFans account and create a behind-the-scenes of what you do? And since you post bikini photos anyway, you can actually get paid for it.” ‘I was like, seriously, people pay for that. I like my body. I want to post it anyway… So I said, I’ll give it a month and see how it goes. And it was crazy!“.

Ianculescu has managed to increase his followers on social networks thanks to his account on the platform and his love for sport, He has more than 50 thousand followers on Instagram and 3 thousand on X.

In addition, he is billing important numbers to go to Paris 2024. “I have patience. I plan to do this for a long time. I don’t plan to settle down and buy a house and have children and buy dogs in the short term, but I do plan to work hard to get to Paris.” .

The athlete decided to change speed skating for cycling and fulfilled her dream of being in a sports event in 2018, when He participated in the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea. However, he did not have an outstanding performance due to lack of preparation and wants to change the image he left in France.

“In 2018 I tried track cycling for the first time and I completely fell in love with it, it was a natural combination made in heaven. And it felt easy to do, because I had the power of skating,” highlighted the European athlete.

Now, his goal is to shine in cycling and fight for a medal in next year’s Olympic Games on French soil.

