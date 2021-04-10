A 19-year-old athlete named Vinnie tried to consume ten thousand calories in a day as part of a challenge and shared his experience. Video posted on his @ vinniemurphy1 page TikTok, went viral and gained over 600 thousand views.

The athlete showed that he ate during the day to gain the required number of calories.

He started the day with breakfast, which consisted of oatmeal, chocolate spread, M & M’s and milk chocolate, and three rolls. So, by 7:20 in the morning, the guy had already gained 1939 calories. He then headed to McDonald’s where he ate a 1,785 calorie lunch. “Honestly, I don’t feel so terrible after that, but we just need to see how things go by the end of the day,” the blogger shared.

He also showed in the video how he eats a bag with five cookies in the car and gets another 995 calories to 4719. After that, he got a little worse, but he did not stop the experiment. At lunch, the blogger ate chicken nuggets and chips covered in barbecue sauce, bringing the total calories consumed to 5,960.

Later, the athlete ate three Turkish delight and truffle sweets. “I did as much as I could. I have 8.5 thousand calories – I’m not going to lie to you. If I eat even one more bite, I will vomit, so I will leave it, ”concluded the tiktoker.

