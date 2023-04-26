The scenes in front of the locker room of the Athenian derby Olympiacos-Aek 1-3 were impressive: a cloud of smoke and the assault by the policemen on the fans on the pitch…

The victory amid controversy brings Aek Athens closer to winning the championship. In the riots, which also broke out inside the changing rooms, the Italian referee Davide Massa was hit. There is talk of Steven Gerrard for the Olympiacos bench, but the English tabloids tell their coach: stay away from Greece!