03/06/2025



Updated at 7:20 p.m.





In less than four days two probes created by private companies have perched on the moon. Three in total under aupadas business initiative, yes, by the NASA Commercial Lunar Load Services Program, which hires others to carry useful scientific and technological loads of the agency to the lunar surface and prepare the land for the Artemis program, the return of astronauts to the moon.

This afternoon has been the turn of the IM-2 mission and Athena (Athena, in Spanish), a ship created by Intuitive Machines, a company that already has experience on the moon: another similar alunizer, Odysseus, made history by becoming last year in the first private probe in successfully landing on the moon, the new ‘promised land’ in which the main spatial powers, like the US and China, have put their eyes.

But like his ‘twin’ Odysseus, which ended sideways on the surface of the moon because one of its legs broke during the alunizar, Athena has also had problems when making a soft landing and engineers are still looking for confirmation of their position.

All as planned … even the final problems

The landing module, a Nova-C vehicle called Athena and similar to its predecessor, the Odysseus ship, was launched on February 26 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Spacex from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. After a trip of about 4.5 days, Athena reached the lunar orbit on Monday (March 3), where the spacecraft and the intuitive machines operators in the mission control have continued to prepare the landing module for its descent to the surface.









The maneuvers prior to the landing were as expected: the ship reached the dark side of the moon, a place where the usual communications are cut. However, he made an ignition of a descent trajectory that reduced his orbital distance with the moon and put it in a flight career to the chosen place, Mons Mouton, about 60 kilometers from the South Pole, which would be the fastest point south of the moon ever reached by a human mission and a place where scientists suspect that there is water in the form of ice.

Flying autonomously using image and on -board sensors systems to analyze the ground under it and make navigation decisions, the braking maneuvers began in which he turned on and reduced the speed of his landing engine until the spacecraft reached just over a kilometer away from his final destination on the moon. At that time, the landing module was put in vertical position, reducing its speed to 3 meters per second, although on the live broadcast screens only some telemetry data and a recreation of the position of the ship were reflected.

“We are on the surface,” Tim Crain, responsible for Intuitive Machines, confirmed from the control room. However, the usual joy did not flood the room, since something did not seem to go well: in the last meters, Athena descended ‘blind’ since lunar dust blocked its sensors. In addition, one of the communication radios was lost. Even so, the group in Houston waited for the final confirmation, with an increase in tension in the faces as the minutes went by and confirmation was not obtained.

After almost half an hour of the landing, video broadcast was cut without knowing the final state of the ship. NASA is scheduled together with Intuitive Machines in a few hours to offer a press conference in which new data will probably reveal.

Mons Mouton, a perfect place for science

Athena is now in Mons Mouton, a region close to the South Pole of the Moon to which human technology had never reached. In what remains of Lunar Day (ten days in terrestrial terms) it will try to certify the suspicion that scientists have that there could be ice deposits. This and other resources would be important for future lunar settlements, in which having water available on the ground could mean a considerable cost reduction (because sending water to the moon would be heavy and, therefore, more expensive). In addition, it could be broken down into hydrogen and oxygen, which can be used to make rocket fuel, for example. Through CLPS missions such as the IM-2 mission, NASA hopes to better understand the lunar environment and its use to support future astronauts.

The idea is that Athena will look for water ice and other resources present on the lunar surface and just below it. In addition, he carried a secondary spacecraft called Grace whose objective was ‘jump’ on the lunar surface within a radius of 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) of the Athena landing place, and explore the permanently shadow section of a nearby crater. The mission also carries a mini-arver, the mobile autonomous prospecting platform (MAPP), built by the company of Colorado Lunar Outpost.

Another experiment aboard Athena is the set of laser retrrorreflectors (LRA), a demonstration of passive technology that does not require a source of energy or mechanical components. Eight mirrors fixed outside the ship will prove the reflection of the lasers as a means of navigation reference for near and incoming spacecraft, similar to the reflectors that are placed on the tracks of an airport. Athena’s landing module will also release a smaller explorer, called Yooki, from the Japanese company Dymon.

Upcoming experiments

The initial idea was that Athenea spent ten days carrying out different scientific experiments before the cold and inhospitable lunar night ended the mission, something that could happen early. However, Intuitive Machines has much more planned: the company has already obtained more NASA clps contracts and is currently planning until the IM-4 mission.