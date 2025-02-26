The divorce between Jim Ratcliffe and Ben Ainslie within the ineos Britannia questioned who held the title of Challenger of Record for the 38th Copa América. The Royal Yacht Squadron, the British Yacht Club that signed the first challenging document, has opted for Ainslie and its new team, Athena Racing.

After weeks of silence by the Royal Yacht Squadron, finally the prestigious Club of the island of Wight has announced that «The Athena Racing represents the Royal Yacht Squadron, the British inscription for the 38th Copa América, led by Sir Ben Ainslie». He added that «It is an honor that Athena Racing is the Challenger of Record of the 38th edition»And they will work alongside the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron to agree on the protocol of this next appointment.

Nevertheless, There is silence on the part of the Copa América organization. The entity echoed on its website of the separation between Ratcliffe and Ainslie, but since then there has been no update in this regard in their channels. In fact, on its website the statement of November 8 is maintained by appointing the «Royal Yacht Squadron Limited, represented by ineos Britannia, as Challenger of Record» of the next edition. After the announcement of the English club, it is assumed that at least that phrase should be edited to confirm Athena Racing as the new first challenging.

Waiting for the ratification by the America’s Cup, the news has calmed the spirits after the outbreak of the British civil war in the world of the cup. The bombing of divorce between the powerful businessman and the best Olympic regatist of all time caused a lot of uncertainty among fans. Jim Ratcliffe dispensed with Ben Ainslie and started working in the design of the new ship with a team of 100 designers and engineers, backed by the Know How of the Mercedes team of Formula 1 and with the economic tranquility provided by the ineos chemical group, whose owner is Ratcliffe, the greatest fortune of the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the British pattern was left without its main sponsor but could boast the support of the water team and activated the Athena Racing as a team, taking advantage of the experience in the women’s and youth editions of the Barcelona appointment.









«If one thing is clear is that In Britain Ben Ainslie he is a very dear man and who has many supportsand they are support from influential people, so you can probably get the necessary economic resources for a Copa América campaign, ”says Magnus Wheatley, British journalist specialized in this issue.

In fact, Ainslie is the owner of the British team of Sailgp, Emirates Gbr Team, which leads the classification of the flying catamaras circuit and who has demonstrated its ability to attract sponsors. For example, two weeks ago they announced JP Morgan as a new collaborator. The financial entity and the regatist already lived a commercial relationship of no less than 15 years during Ainslie’s time in the Olympic candle.

In any case, Ratcliffe is complicated by issues beyond the Copa América. The New Zealand rugby selection has demanded the owner of INEOS, who was the main sponsor of the All Blacks, for non -payment and breach of the sponsoring contract. In addition, in his Premier League soccer club there are also problems. Following the orders of Ratcliffe, Manchester United has launched a series of expense reduction measures, including the dismissal of about 250 people.

So things, Now the question is whether the tycoon will continue to play the Copa América or throw the towel. If it is guided by pride, we will probably see another chapter of this soap opera in the courts. It would be nothing new in the Copa América.