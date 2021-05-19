Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The tenth edition of Ataya exhibition, the annual charitable initiative, organized by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, Assistant President of the Authority for Women Affairs and Chair of the Supreme Committee of the Ataya Initiative, witnesses the participation of a large number of creative and talented designers from around the world The Gulf Cooperation Council, displaying a range of unique and handcrafted collectibles on the Ataya platform, the newly launched online shopping destination atayaprojects.ae.

Until May 30th

Ataya exhibition is one of the most prominent cultural events hosted by Abu Dhabi, and has turned into a distinctive landmark in the field of social and humanitarian work in the UAE and around the world.

The exhibition will be held through an electronic marketing platform until May 30, and shoppers can discover a variety of creative works presented by creative and talented designers from different parts of the region, ranging from fashion, accessories, home décor and food.

Jewelry

The Bahraini designer Azza Al-Hujairi has been passionate since her childhood in the history of her country, including the gold and natural pearls it contains, and her passion for nature, culture and jewelry has brought her to the field of design and the launch of her brand Azza Fine Jewelery.

Al-Hujairi describes the designs of the brand, which she launched in 2012, as a dance that transitions between the mysterious island and modern life. The Pearls of Eden collection includes stunning pearls.

The top creative talents from Bahrain include a brand that specializes in handcrafted antiques.

Fashion

One of the Saudi brands, inspired by Arab culture, honors natural beauty by focusing on touchable fabrics, ranging from pure silk and cotton to more subtle styles like kaftans and abayas.

Perfumes

Kuwaiti perfume expert Shamayel Al-Khashram participates as part of the Ataya initiative with her brand, which she launched in 2014, and is characterized by five lines of fine French and Arabic scents, and includes a line for children.

200 scholarships

The Ataya exhibition, organized by the Emirates Red Crescent, provided support for many charitable projects in various parts of the world, such as establishing hospitals and specialized health care centers, covering the costs of treatment for thousands of patients, in addition to establishing schools and homes. Through products sold and donations to this year’s initiative, Ataya aims to offer 200 fully-funded scholarships to nurses at select universities in India, the Philippines, Egypt, Albania, Bosnia, Mauritania and the United Arab Emirates.