Without the weight of the Champions League, Atalanta has again unleashed in Serie A after a start to the season full of league ups and downs. Gasperini’s men, then 5-1 against Sassuolo and 3-0 with Parma, also thrashed Benevento, with a 4-1 away that leaves them in fourth place, waiting for the other matches of this day. The technician renounced the Papu Gomez, still looking for a team for the winter market, but his teammates seem to have gotten used to his absence, which is no longer noticeable.

La Dea, in Vigorito, dominated the first part, clinging to the quality and desire to Ilicic. The Slovenian has returned to his levels of excellence and gave a recital, distributing passes for his teammates and also starring in personal plays. In one of those, in minute 32, he managed to unblock the game, getting rid of two rivals and beating Montipó at the near post. Before the break, in addition, the Nerazzurri hit the post with a great free-kick, closing a practically perfect 45 minutes.

Those of Pippo Inzaghi, who arrived at the appointment with eight absent, unexpectedly put the tables at 50 ‘with Sau, who received an assist from the very young Pastina and beat Gollini with a stretch. After 20 minutes of balance due to the great intensity of the premises, Ilicic’s exhibition began again, which led to the 1-2 by Toloi and also the 1-3, performed by Zapata, which added his seventh target of this course. A precious thread of Muriel, in the final stretch of the game, he finished the job. Madrid’s rival in the knockout stages of the Champions League is better than ever.