The ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas with the mediation of Egypt, in force since the early hours of this Friday, ends an open confrontation that began on May 10 after the escalation of violence unleashed in Jerusalem during the month of Ramadan . The mechanics of the war, which began when the Israeli army responded to the firing of seven rockets from Gaza towards Jerusalem with a large-scale offensive, shows the asymmetries of a conflict that has lasted 11 days and in which 232 Palestinians and 12 Israelis.

This is how Hamas attacks from Gaza

Israel’s rejection of Hamas’s ultimatum, which demanded the withdrawal of Hebrew forces from the Esplanade of the Mosques – Temple Mount for the Jews – and from the Sheik Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, was the trigger that led to the Islamist militia , who governs de facto Gaza, to launch rockets against the Jerusalem region. Cornered in one of the most densely populated areas on the planet and with all access to the outside blocked by Israel, except for the secret tunnels they have built, this is how the militias fight from the Strip:

The intensity of the attacks by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which have fired 4,340 rockets at Israel in 11 days, is unprecedented. According to Israeli intelligence calculations, Palestinian militias have stored some 30,000 rockets and mortar shells since 2014. Although the Israeli military has detected improvements in technology, with dozens of missiles ranging from 100 to 160 kilometers capable of hitting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Palestinian weaponry remains precarious. About 15% of the missiles have landed on the Strip itself and most rockets launched have a range of about 40 kilometers, according to the Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, an Israeli research group linked to the armed forces.

However, technological deficiencies in precision and range do not mean that the bombs are not deadly. The Iron Dome, the advanced air defense system that Israel uses to defend itself against rockets launched from Gaza, has managed to intercept 90% of the projectiles but has not been able to prevent the deaths of 12 citizens, including two minors.

When a Palestinian militia projectile takes flight and the radars at the top detect it, the system calculates where the impact will be and, if it poses a risk to the population, neutralizes it. In that case, launch a missile in order to intercept it. Each interceptor projectile costs between 50,000 and 100,000 dollars (41,000 and 82,000 euros), according to the Israeli Army, a value much higher than the range of between 400 and 2,000 dollars (between 330 and 1,640 euros) estimated for Gaza rockets, a lot more rudimentary.

This is how Israel attacks

The Israeli Army has launched a large-scale operation by land, air and sea to destroy the military infrastructure of Hamas and Islamic Jihad – such as missile launchers, barracks or operation centers – and to demolish the network of tunnels they use. Palestinian armed groups to supply arms and to infiltrate Israel and assassinate its top leaders. Since Operation Protective Edge in 2014, it had not conducted a similar offensive.

One of his main obsessions during the 11 days of the war has been to justify, in front of international public opinion, the legality of his operation, especially given the high number of civilian deaths among the Palestinian population in one of the most densely populated areas of the country. planet during the bombing of the combat squadrons of the Israeli air forces. Of the 232 Palestinians who have lost their lives during the offensive, some 160 are Islamist militants, according to the Israeli army. “Hamas has turned residential areas of Gaza into military fortresses”, the Hebrew forces have justified themselves, which, they say, have made every effort to reduce the number of civilian victims.

The ceasefire was agreed when the intensity of the rockets launched from Gaza was decreasing and Israel’s overwhelming war capacity, according to military analysts cited by the Israeli press, had achieved its objectives of destroying a large part of the infrastructure that Hamas and Islamic Jihad used to plan and execute their attacks as well as to annihilate their leaders. But it has also damaged thousands of buildings and hundreds of basic infrastructure that will exacerbate the human crisis in the Strip, which also lacks an iron dome with which to protect itself.