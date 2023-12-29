Calculating the volume of our trirectangular pyramid from last week is very simple: just remember that the volume of a pyramid is one third of the area of ​​the base times the height, and that, although the “official” base is the largest triangle (the formed by the three hypotenuses), we can take any of the faces as a base, for example, the right triangle with legs a and b; the third leg, c, will be the height, and therefore the volume will be V = ab/2 xc/3 = abc/6. From here, it is easy, although cumbersome, to calculate the height h corresponding to the largest base: if we call S the area of ​​said base, we will have to:

V = Sh/3 = abc/6, from which h = abc/2S

We can calculate S from the three sides of the triangle formed by the three hypotenuses: √(a2+b2), √(a2+c2), √(b2+c2), applying Heron's formula:

S = √[s(s-a)(s-b)(s-c)] where s is the semiperimeter of the triangle: (a+b+c)/2

This is the conceptually simplest way to find h; but in last week's comments section you will find more subtle ones proposed by our astute regular commentators.

And since abc is the volume of a cuboid with edges a, b and c, the following geometric puzzle can be posed: with six trirectangular tetrahedra with legs 1, 2 and 3, compose a 1x2x3 orthohedron (and/or any other compact solid of equal volume to 6 cubic units).

A lunatic asylum

And speaking of our usual sagacious commentators, they have not paid any attention to the riddles of the lady and the tiger, perhaps considering them too easy, so I will insist on another of the same type that is a little more complicated (as well as sinister).

The method of Dr. Brea and Professor Pluma It is not among Edgar Allan Poe's best-known stories, but it is among the most disturbing. And based on it, Raymond Smullyan composed a no less disturbing riddle:

Inspector Craig of Scotland Yard visited an asylum run by Dr Brea and Professor Pluma, where other doctors were also residing, along with a number of patients. A resident was called “peculiar” if he believed he was a patient, and “special” if all the patients believed he was peculiar and no doctor believed it. Craig found that at least one resident was sane and that the following condition was met: each resident had a close friend, and given any pair of residents, A and B, if A believed that B was special, A's close friend believed that B was special. B was a patient. Following this discovery, Craig met privately with Dr. Brea and Professor Pluma. Here is what he talked to the first one:

-Tell me, Dr. Brea, are all the doctors in this asylum sane?

-Well of course!

-And the patients, are they all crazy?

-At least one is.

Next, Craig had the following dialogue with Professor Pluma:

-Dr. Brea says that at least one of the patients is crazy, is that true?

-Of course it's true, all patients are crazy!

-And the doctors, are they all sane?

-At least one is.

-Is Dr. Brea sane?

-Well of course! How dare you ask me such a thing?

Knowing that all the beliefs of sane people are right and all those of crazy people are wrong, and that both are completely sincere and always say what they believe, what conclusion did Inspector Craig come to?

