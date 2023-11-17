The ASUS Zenfone 10 smartphone is on sale for Black Friday on Amazon Italy

The Black Friday 2023 by Amazon Italy continues at full speed and offers of all kinds continue to pour in. Let’s see, among the many discounts available, which are the most interesting promotions starting from Asus Zenfone 10 smartphone with 8GB RAM. The reported discount is precisely 12% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €799 and the current price is really advantageous. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The smartphone Asus Zenfone 10 It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. With compact dimensions, only 5.9 inches, it doesn’t skimp on power thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a 50 MP camera. To close it all, a AMOLED HDR display at 144Hz.