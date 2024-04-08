Like every day Amazon Italy offers several interesting products and now is the time ASUS Zenfone 10 8+128 GB smartphone. The current offer guarantees a discount of 11%, when calculated in relation to the recent lowest price. You can see all the details by reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
For completeness, we indicate that the lowest price recent according to Amazon is €673.36. Shipping is handled by Amazon and the current price is the lowest ever for the platform.
ASUS Zenfone 10
ASUS Zenfone 10 offers a screen of 5.9 inch AMOLED HDR with an update rate of up to 144 Hz. The battery is 4,300 mAh with 30W HyperCharger adapter. It also supports 15W wireless charging.
The camera has a Sony 50MP IMX766 flagship sensor with Gimbal Stabilizer 2.0, 13MP ultra wide camera and 32MP front camera with RGBW technology. It also offers dual stereo speakers optimized by DIRAC and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The model in promotion has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space.
#ASUS #Zenfone #smartphone #sale #minimum #price #Amazon
Leave a Reply