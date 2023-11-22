The Black Friday 2023 is far from over and Amazon Italia’s promotions continue. Fans of video games, computers, smartphones and more can find many interesting offers, with discounts that often bring the products to the lowest price ever. We therefore want to recommend the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED office notebook. The reported discount is 25% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for the product it is €999. The current price is one of the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED office notebook it is not designed for gaming. It has a 13.3 inch Glossy OLED screen and under the body is equipped with an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB PCle SSD. The graphics card is an Intel Iris Xe. The operating system is Windows 11 Home. It is also an aluminum notebook, thin and light and therefore perfect to transport effortlessly for study and work needs.