The Black Friday 2023 by Amazon Italy it finally started and, at midnight, many very interesting offers were immediately activated. Let’s immediately see, among the many discounts available, which are the most interesting promotions starting from ASUS TUF Gaming F15 notebook with RTX 4050. The reported discount is precisely 17% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €1,199 and the current price is one of the best ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 notebook with RTX 4050 It has a 15.6-inch anti-glare screen at 144 Hz. It also features an Intel Core 12th gen i7-12700H, 16GB RAM and a 6GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. Storage is a 512GB PCle SSD. The pre-installed operating system is Windows 11 Home.