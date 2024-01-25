The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a ASUS TUF Gaming F15 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. The reported discount is 19% off the recent lowest price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recent lowest price it is €1,106.93. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
ASUS TUF Gaming F15, the features
L'ASUS TUF Gaming F15 It has a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare screen with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and support for Adaptive-Sync. Under the body you can find an Intel Core i5-12500H, a 16 GB RAM, a 512 GB PCle SSD and a 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.
The operating system is Windows 11 Home. It has a 7.1-channel virtual surround sound system and a 720p HD webcam.
