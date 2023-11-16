The Black Friday 2023 by Amazon Italy it finally started and, at midnight, many very interesting offers were immediately activated. Let’s immediately see, among the many discounts available, which are the most interesting promotions starting from ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q 28-inch 4K monitor. The reported discount is 36% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €164.99 and the current price is one of the best ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q monitor 28-inch model offers a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD) with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It supports FreeSync Premium technology to optimize display and frame rate and is also compatible with Adaptive-Sync, Free Sync , Flicker Free, HDR 10, Blue Light Reduction, Shadow Boost, GamePlus. It has two HDMI 2.0 ports, one display port 1.2 and has a headphone input.