Through Amazon Italy you can take advantage of an offer for a 4.3-inch ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ monitor. The reported discount to the recent lowest price is 5%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The current price it is the lowest ever, identical to the recent Prime offer. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ monitor It measures 43 inches, offers a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 at 144 Hz with 1 ms response time and support for Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR, Shadow Boost, ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) and Display Stream Compression. Measures 63.2P x 97.5W x 30.1H cm.