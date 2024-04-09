The discounts from Amazon Italy they always guarantee us very interesting promotions and now you can save by using the offer for a ASUS ROG Strix XG32AQ gaming monitor. The current price is 22% lower than the recommended price indicated by Amazon. Just reach this address or use the box you see below.
The price currently proposed by the platform is the lowest ever. Amazon reports that the recommended price is €619. As for shipping, it is managed by Amazon.
The features of this gaming monitor
ASUS ROG Strix XG32AQ it is a 32-inch gaming monitor with QHD 2560×1440 (16:9) resolution and a refresh rate of up to 175 Hz. The response time is 1 ms. It is a WLED and IPS flat screen.
The monitor measurements are 8.7D x 72.8W x 42.9H cm. It supports Nvidia G-Sync, Variable Overdrive and HDR 600. It has two HDMI ports and one DP, with audio jacks and two USB-A sockets.
