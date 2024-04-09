The discounts from Amazon Italy they always guarantee us very interesting promotions and now you can save by using the offer for a ASUS ROG Strix XG32AQ gaming monitor. The current price is 22% lower than the recommended price indicated by Amazon. Just reach this address or use the box you see below.

The price currently proposed by the platform is the lowest ever. Amazon reports that the recommended price is €619. As for shipping, it is managed by Amazon.