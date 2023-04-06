Asus has confirmed that the ROG Allya pc laptop similar to Steam Deck Announced in April Fool’s, it’s an actual device that’s in production right now. There is no information on its price or release date yet, but it seems that it will be a premium alternative that will aim to surpass the Steam Deck on specs like APU power and display performance.

According to YouTuber Dave2D, whom Asus provided an early engineering unit, the ROG Ally will be equipped with a chip AMD Zen 4/RDNA 3which will allow a “comfortably” higher frame rate than the Steam Deckas well as a screen of 120Hz and 1920×1080. will also execute Windows 11so you should avoid the game compatibility issues still facing the SteamOS based on linux of the Steam Deck.

Dave2D also claims that the cooling fans on the ROG Ally They are much quieter than the Steam Deckand that it weighs 608g, much less than the 669g of the laptop from Valve. It also managed to successfully connect it to a device GPUs external, the ROG XG Mobilealthough it is not clear if the ROG Ally will also work with phone cases GPUs that are not from Asus. even without one, Asus claims that its internal components are approximately twice as potent as those of the Steam Deck.

Tedious April Fool’s joke aside, it is interesting that a large hardware manufacturer for pc as Asus is dabbling in the pc laptops. Obviously, the success of the Steam Deck has tempted others in a way that brands of pc more specialized laptops like Ayaneo they never did. And a APU more powerful could address a concern that was recently raised with the creators of the Steam Deckthat the drive might have a hard time running more graphics-intensive games in the future.

At the same time, questions remain about durability, affordability and the position of the ROG Ally among your team pc existing. As for battery life, Zen 4 is a more efficient architecture than APU of the Steam Deckbut the combination of higher power and faster screen refresh rate still sounds like a stamina issue that Asus shall solve. If the battery life is much shorter than that of the Steam Deckwhich can already run out of power in 90 minutes with some games, will be undermining its own portability credibility.

Asus You’ll also have to be smart with the price. The highest specifications, as well as the fact that ROG is the company’s premium brand, suggest that the ROG Ally It won’t be as affordable as Steam Deck. While this won’t necessarily doom it, a steep price tag could put it too close to desktop hardware. In short: the Steam Deck It works great as a cheap tool for gaming as a secondary system, but if the price of this portable system was above or around $800 maybe you should think about whether that money would not be better to invest in upgrading your computer with a new graphics card or monitor. 4K.

In the end, there is nothing wrong with competition. definitely the ROG Ally It is something to take into consideration.

