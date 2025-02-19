The Asturias audience files the cause against five climatic activists that cut the traffic at the entrance of Arcelor

The Provincial Court of Asturias has dismissed the open criminal case against five climatic activists of the movement “Extinction or rebellion”As alleged perpetrators of a crime of coercion for the protest they made, on May 18, 2024, in the access road to the Arceormittal plant, in Veriña (Gijón) when chained on the road, preventing both the entrance and the Vehicles exit.

The court of the Eighth Section has issued a car, to which Eldiario.es Asturias has had access, where he argues that the action of the activists is part of a campaign of denunciation for the economic support that “the states dispenses to multinationals that they use in its fossil combustible activity such as coal and oil. ”





The Chamber understands that its protest was “testimonial”, since they warned about the negative consequences that for the world climate represent the use of those fuels-global health-so that, in their opinion, “the member budget of the crime would not concur investigated, since the principle of prohibition of access or proportionality implies that the fact of resorting to criminal penalty must have a justification in the need for guardianship. ”

Magistrates Juan Laborda, Elena Fernández and Luis Ortiz have endorsed the defense thesis by dismiss , decreed the provisional dismissal of the cause and file of the actions.

The Cooperative maintained that there were “evidence indiciaries of the existence of a probable crime of coercion that could have committed the five investigated and requested the reopening of the cause.





However, the Court has agreed to dismiss when considering that the investigation activity that has been carried out has been “reasonable and proportional” and the results obtained do not allow to appreciate the concurrence of one of the elements or budgets configuring the punishable act object of verification , cataloged as a possible crime of coercion, “consisting of the illegality of the act, examined from the regulations of the social and legal concurrence that presides or should regulate the activity of the agent”.

That is, the five activists limited themselves to carrying out a “testimonial” protest within their social complaint campaign. To this circumstance is also added that, in court, the incidence of the impact it had on the industrial activity of the company was “minimal.”





The magistrates say in the order that the investigated staged “their discontent or disapproval” through the chain, although this action was carried out on a Saturday, the day in which “the industrial activity of the company is reduced.”

To this circumstance was added the fact that the Prevention Service, Fire Extinction and Rescue of the City of Gijón acted immediately, even before the call made by a truck driver affected by the incident to the Emergency Service of the Principality.

Nor could it be accredited, as stated in the car, that the truck drivers affected by that protest were “multiple” nor the economic repercussions that this situation represented for them, nor the consequences in the company’s production process.

The protest was occasional and of a merely testimonial nature and although it caused a temporary blockade of the accesses, since its protest action has not been evicted since its protest action has been limited to a case of regular exercise of a fundamental right – expression liberty And therefore, there is no criminal reproach Magistrates

– Eighth section of the Provincial Court of Asturias

The Provincial Court confirms the order of the Court of Gijón to understand that the protest was “occasional and of a merely testimonial nature”, which although it caused a temporary blockade of the accesses, since it did not have elapsed long since its protest action was evicted It has limited to “a case of regular exercise of a fundamental right – expression liberty” and, therefore, does not fit its criminal reproach.

The magistrates reject this extreme by verifying that their behavior, their content, the purpose to which it was oriented and the means used “does not denaturates or disfigures the right and is not located outside its essential content.”





The five “rebellion or extinction” activists faced an individual three -year prison request and the payment of joint compensation of 2,400 euros. During the protest they identified themselves as members of this movement and exhibited banners where the slogans could be read: “Stop fossil subsidies” and “Mortal Arcelor.”

The investigated faced a request for individual penalty of three years in prison for a crime of coercion by preventing carriers from accessing Veriña’s facilities on Saturday, May 18, 2024. According to the Court, the incidence of its protest was minimal and The number of affected truck drivers and the economic impact that the time they remained blocked on the road is ignored both

Throughout their “judicial ordeal” they obtained the support of numerous people and groups, among others of “The six of the Switzerland”, “Los 6 de Zaragoza” or “The 8 of CaixaBank.”

The five activists now exempted from criminal responsibility in the case have issued a statement, where they appreciate the support and the numerous samples of solidarity received during the instruction of this procedure and especially these other companions “reprisals under similar accusations, which live under the threat of suffering very serious penalties for defending the rights and freedoms of Todes. We will return to the streets to fight for Elles, ”they announce.

The dismissal of the criminal case will be one of the main engines that will motivate them to continue fighting “against the capitalist fossil empire,” he adds.

The criminal procedure has been filed but the complaints are still underway, both the five activists who were chained and five other companions who participated in the action

However, they have recalled that although the criminal procedure has been closed, the complaints are still underway, both the five activists who chained themselves as to five other companions who participated in the action.

“Exactly the same day that the Court established that the facts were an act of freedom of expression and should not have reproach, the Government delegate in Asturias Adriana Lastra signed a resolution that confirms the sanction of 601 euros to each participant in the facts by Serious violation of the known as Gag Law, ”they explain in the brief.

They denounce other similar cases of repression

The activists denounce the arbitrariness that occurs in the application of legal norms and do not understand how different interpretations can be given to the same act of protest.

“Unlike other defendants such as” the 6 of the Switzerland “O” the 6 of Zaragoza “, we have been lucky, but do you have to be lucky to be able to exercise a fundamental right?”

“This repression will not stop. The climatic inaction imposed by the richest continues to aggravate droughts, extreme heat, climatic disasters such as Dana or fires. Last year we first exceed the threshold of +1.5cº with respect to the pre -industrial temperature and, despite the summits and the agreements, the emissions continue to increase. Humanity had never played as much as now, ”they denounce.