The Asturian right approaches and explores a collaboration pact to throw to the left of the government

The main opposition party in Asturias, the Popular Party of Álvaro Queipo has just signed a collaboration pact, at the parliamentary level, with Asturias Forum, a party founded by Francisco Álvarez-Cascos. The president of the Asturian PP and Adrián Pumares, general secretary of Forum Asturias, chaired by the mayor of Xixón, Carmen Moriyón, have signed an agreement that they describe as “historical” for the right center in Asturias “and responds to what the Asturian society claims.”

This agreement, signed up in the top in the European Hall of the Asturian Parliament, involves “official” the approach process that both political formations had already initiated months ago, with a collaboration that will take them by the hand in the approach of proposals, strategies and political initiative, highlight, “to help an Asturias better that needs to know that there is also a better future”.

By virtue of this agreement, which guarantees, according to the signatories, the autonomy and independence of both formations and does not imply, they say, no assignment in relation to the principles or ideological lines, the two parties undertake to work together in the Asturian Chamber “to defend the interests of the Principality before the swings of the Government of Pedro Sánchez”.

Therefore, they have pledged to hold periodic meetings for the setting of joint positions and shared strategies.

The act, held at noon twelve, has had representatives of the two signatory political formations.