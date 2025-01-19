The Astún station reopens except for the Canal Roya chairlift, where the Civil Guard is investigating the causes of the accident

The Astún ski resort reopened its doors this Sunday after the accident that occurred this Saturday on the Canal Roya chairlift that caused ten injuries, the most serious of which were two 18-year-old Aragonese girls who were evacuated by helicopter to Zaragoza with various injuries. The winter center operates normally except for the damaged chairlift, which remains closed and where the Civil Guard is investigating the causes of the accident.

As for the two most serious injuries, one of them remains admitted to intensive care at the Miguel Servet Hospital with a reserved prognosis and the other is under observation in the ICU of the Clinical Hospital.

In addition, a minor girl, out of danger, is admitted to the Children’s Hospital of Zaragoza, while a 67-year-old woman from Madrid was under observation at the San Jorge Hospital in Huesca.

According to the Astún station in a statement published on its website, the accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on the Canal Roya chairlift for unknown reasons.

Apparently, the trigger was the loss of tension in the chairlift cable, which caused a jerk that brought some chairs to the ground while others swayed.

The management of the winter center ensures that the facility had all the pertinent permits and inspections, something that was confirmed by the President of the Government of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, present this Saturday at the Pyrenean resort.

Field investigation

Astún has reopened its facilities this Sunday with the exception of the Canal Roya chairlift, which remains closed, and where an investigation is already underway by the Judicial Police of the Jaca Civil Guard Command, as explained on Aragón Radio the commercial director of Astún, Andrés Pita, who has detailed that the last extraordinary inspection that the facility underwent, apart from the periodic ones, was in 2021: “It is practically throwing the chairlift to the ground, dismantle it, reassemble it and pass all the controls as if it were a new installation,” he clarified.

The investigation is being carried out in parallel to that which will be undertaken by both the General Directorate of Transport of the Government of Aragon and the station itself with its technicians, experts from the insurance company and the manufacturer.

The statement from the Astún station highlights that the rescue and transfer protocols for the injured worked correctly and the evacuation of all ski lift users was carried out in a period of two and a half hours.

Added to the institutional support were the urgent and non-urgent medical transport companies that operate in Aragon, the Red Cross, the Foral Community of Navarra, the Quirón Group and the Defense Hospital of Zaragoza, which offered different means and infrastructure in response to the accident that occurred. Gestures that were appreciated by the Government of Aragon and that were added to those of all the health workers who were on the ski slopes this Saturday enjoying a day of rest and came to offer their collaboration.