The International Astronomy Center in Abu Dhabi revealed the date of Eid al-Fitr for this year, 1445 AH, from an astronomical perspective.

The center said, in a post on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), “For the countries that will investigate the crescent on Monday, April 8, seeing it on that day is impossible because the moon sets before the sun and the conjunction occurs after sunset. Therefore, these countries will complete several months.” Ramadan lasts for thirty days, and Wednesday, April 10, will be Eid al-Fitr.

The center added, “As for the countries that will observe the crescent on Tuesday, April 9, seeing the crescent on that day is possible using a telescope from the east of the world and from South Africa, and it is possible with the naked eye with difficulty from Central Asia and the center of the African continent, and seeing the crescent is possible with the naked eye relatively easily from West Asia, North Africa, most of Europe, and most of the two American continents. Accordingly, most of these countries are expected to announce the sighting of the crescent on that day, so that Wednesday, April 10, will be Eid al-Fitr in them as well.”

The International Astronomy Center confirmed that “it is not unlikely that both India and Bangladesh will announce that the sighting of the crescent moon on Tuesday has not been confirmed, so that Thursday, April 11 will be Eid al-Fitr.”

Some countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and others, began the month of Ramadan on Monday, March 11, 2024 AD. These countries will sight the Eid crescent on Monday, April 8.

Meanwhile, other countries began Ramadan on Tuesday, March 12, including Oman, Jordan, Libya, Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. These countries will sight the Eid crescent on Tuesday, April 9, corresponding to the twenty-ninth of the month of Ramadan in them.