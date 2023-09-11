Engineer Khalfan bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, President of the International Astronomy Center, confirmed that the Center’s Al Khatam Astronomical Observatory, located in the Abu Dhabi desert, obtained a certificate of authenticity from the International Astronomical Union for the discovery of the exploding star “supernova,” which was discovered by the director of the observatory, Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh.

Al Nuaimi pointed out that the observatory photographs a large number of galaxies on a daily basis, sometimes reaching 90 galaxies per day, and then the next day the new images are compared with old reference images. If a new object appears in the new image, it is first confirmed that it is not an asteroid or an asteroid. A previously discovered crime or just visible noise in the image.

He said that this discovery confirms the existence of Arab observatories capable of conducting professional astronomical observations and capable of discovering astronomical phenomena and objects, the results of which can be published on a wide scientific scale, and scientists and specialists can benefit from these observations in conducting further scientific research.

For his part, Engineer Odeh said.. that on the evening of September 8, 2023, after about 9 months of continuous monitoring, it was noticed that there was a new bright star inside the galaxy with the number NGC 1097, which is a spiral galaxy located in the “Fornax” group – and is 45 million years away from Earth. Light and the new star of magnitude 14 shines. Immediately, the Seal Astronomical Observatory sent the discovery to the International Astronomical Union, which documented the discovery and gave the exploded star the code “SN 2023rve.” An observatory in Italy monitored and analyzed the spectrum of the exploded star and found that it was a “supernova” of the second type, and this This means that it is a massive star, “at least eight times more massive than the sun,” and it has reached the end of its life and exploded completely and turned into a neutron star or a black hole.

He added that after the phenomenon was documented by the International Astronomical Union, the American Association of Variable Star Observers (AAVSO) was notified, as it is one of the accredited bodies for documenting new variable stars, to add the new star to the catalog of variable stars.