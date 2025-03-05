Adrian Newey began his work at Aston Martin on Monday, March 3, 2025. The signing of the engineer, the most laureate in the history of the F1, with 26 world titles behind him, has revolutionized the Silverstone factory, which crosses a process of structural change with his eyes on the new settings of 2026, With Newey himself at the head of the project, a work for which he will receive an astronomical salary.

The aerodynamic genius has signed a five -year contract, for which will charge a total of 150 million dollars, 30 million per season. This means that only three grid pilots have a greater salary, according to RN365: Max Verstappen (65 million dollars), Lewis Hamilton (60 million dollars) and Charles Leclerc (34 million dollars).

If Aston Martin remunerated his employees in twelve payments, the British engineer would earn 2.5 million dollars a month. So, would receive about $ 113,000 for each of the 22 working days of each monthor more than $ 14,000 every hour.

Of course, these estimates derive from the usual agreements, but It is not common for the schedules of an engineer from the Newey caliber to be fixedor even regulated. The English journalist David Croft said that the aerodynamic genius would have asked for a place to sleep at the Silverstone factory.





“He asked: ‘Where do I sleep?’ They stayed like, what do you mean where you are going to sleep? Sometimes I will be here working late at night, it could be until two in the morning, it makes no sense to go homeI will take a little nap and continue working, ‘”Croft revealed, in relation to a Newyy visit to Aston Martin’s facilities.