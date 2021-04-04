A card from established quarterback Tom Brady from his NFL rookie campaign was sold for $ 2,250,000, new brand that makes it the American football card most expensive ever.

Exceeded the amount of 1.32 million which was paid in March for another figure from the same collection of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, six times Super Bowl champion including the 2021 edition.

Brady’s card, a kind of stiff little figurine, is a version of the “2000 Playoff Contenders Championship.” It is authenticated and carries the number 99 of the only 100 copies that were printed.

Prior to these two Brady cards, the record belonged to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose card had been sold for 861,000 dollars in early February.

Before her, meanwhile, the best brand also belonged to Brady: 555,988 dollars, in January.

Tom Brady celebrates with the Tampa Bay jersey: he went to the team and got him champion. AFP photo

The meteoric rise of prices only a few months apart is a perfect example of the boom what have you experienced the card industry sports during the last year.

Brady’s card bears the number 144 and, of course, before being put up for auction was rated by experts in the area that certify their status. Thus an overall score was given to its authenticity, in which it was “pulled out” 9 points out of 10.

The same happened with various items such as centering (9.5 points), corners and edges (both 8.5) and surface (8).

The autograph of the crack, of course, it was also subject to evaluation. According to Lelands, “it compares favorably in terms of visual appeal and strength of the firm to any other 10-rated on the market, if not better than 10 others we’ve seen.”

The card had been bought on eBay more than a decade ago and had been hidden in a private collection since then.

The auction house put a $ 75,000 starting floor and the bid had nothing less than 67 offers since it started, on February 25. That first day he climbed to just over 134,000.

Tom Brady and the Vince Lombardi trophy: an inseparable marriage. Reuters photo

Until the 28th there were few offers, which brought its price to 189,520, but already on the first day of March began to climb hard: closed 1/3 with an offer of almost 394,000 green.

March 9 touched the million, and on the 13th came an offer of almost 1.8 million that lasted twelve days as the “owner” of the card, until on March 25 someone put up 1,877,379. It did not reach him: the closing of this Saturday had the winning “bet” of the 2,252,855.

To contextualize the astronomical figure, a 1986 Michael Jordan card, whose auction had started $ 25,000 more expensive than Brady’s ($ 100,000 starting price), had “only” 27 bids and It sold for $ 426,678.

And one from LeBron James, also from his debut season (like Brady’s), had 39 bids and left the auction house for a value of u $ s 211,199.

Another feat of Tom Brady, in short, which also highlights how is it considered by fans and collectors among the greatest American athletes in history.