'The Astronaut', the new Netflix movie with Adam Sandler, shows us a mysterious preview of this plot. In the recent trailer we see the character Sandler was targeting in the first look of 2023: it is a large spider that can communicate with the actor. The film is of the science fiction genre, so seeing the comedian in this aspect will be out of the ordinary for his followers.

On the other hand, 'The Astronaut' is directed by Johan Reck, who has called on artists from various genres to make this film. One of them is the remembered actor Kunal Nayar, from the series 'The Big Bang Theory' who we will also see be part of this film full of drama, suspense and a lot of fiction.

YOU CAN SEE: Adam Sandler returns to Netflix with 'Spaceman': watch the trailer and release date

What is the spider that appears in 'The Astronaut'?

The spider-shaped alien is a being that apparently lives where 'The Astronaut' fell. In this trailer we see that Adam Sandler He finds himself alone on a planet similar to Earth, accompanied by this mysterious spider alien who will try to help him remember the moments before the protagonist makes his trip through space. However, Adam will try to reject him, but the loneliness and the memories he still has about his wife will make him feel the need to resort to the extraterrestrial's support.

YOU CAN SEE: 'You're not invited to my bat mitzvah!': who are Adam Sandler's daughters in the movie?

When is 'The Astronaut' released and where to watch it?

The movie 'The Astronaut' will premiere on Friday, March 1, 2024 on Netflix. This film is destined to be a great success on the platform, since its director, Johan Renck, is also famous for directing the historical and dramatic HBO miniseries, 'Chernobyl', which recounts the explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in 1986, and its aftermath.

YOU CAN SEE: 'You're not invited to my bat mitzvah!', full movie in Latin Spanish: where to watch online for free?

What is the cast of 'The Astronaut'?

Adam Sandler as Jakub Procházka

Paul Dano as Hanus

Carey Mulligan as Lenka

Kunal Nayyar

Sinead Phelps

Wilmer Valderrama as King Wenceslas

Isabella Rosellini

Petr Papanek as Jakub

Adam Sandler is Jakub Procházka in 'The Astronaut', a Netflix film. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#39The #Astronaut39 #movie #Adam #Sandler #space #contact #Netflix #trailer