Madrid. The astronaut Sara García Alonso applauded, on the occasion of the celebration of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, on Saturday, that “finally” there are women “in which girls can look at themselves”.

“Being me the one who carries out this task is wonderful, but it is a responsibility,” the Leonese astronaut said in statements to Europa Press, referring to her role as a reference for girls who want to study careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

For the also member of the National Center for Oncological Research, being a reference for girls “is a responsibility” that, in addition, she will “carry for life: so I take it with caution, with humility, but at the same time with pride”. .

The celebration of the International Day of Girls and Women in Science is, in her opinion, “very important to advocate a bit for equality between boys and girls, in order to show that there are no races for men and women, but anyone can have the technical training to pursue what they like if their vocation is, for example, the STEM professions.

Throughout history, García added, women have been “quite lacking in role models. We have been subjected to certain prejudices or stereotypes that have made things more difficult for us.

“There are no differences, there is not one thing in which women are less qualified than men. That the girls be encouraged and remove those barriers that we sometimes put up ourselves ”, she highlighted.

Precisely, the astronaut warned that there are races in which the female representation “is much lower” than the male. “We do not know if it is because the girls themselves think they are not capable, because it has been instilled in them, because they see it in the absence of role models for professional women who have succeeded, but that has to change,” she said.

If girls have a vocation for STEM careers, “go for it and let nothing stop you,” she added. In order for women to achieve greater representation in science, she has opted to make visible female talent, which “already exists” and that “there are many women technologists, scientists, engineers who are doing great things for society.

“Perhaps they, the girls, who are looking for mirrors to look at themselves, do not know of their presence,” said the astronaut, who has urged to highlight those women “who already exist” to “encourage the girls.”

Likewise, García has demanded that “labels” not be put on during the formative period at school and that “at no time are girls coerced” into thinking “that they are less qualified” than boys. Thus, she has asked to advocate from the schools themselves “because all careers can be valid for both men and women.”