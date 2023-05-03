Pablo Álvarez (León, 34 years old) never erases the smile on his face. He is full. “This is a dream come true”, he admits, dressed for the first time in the blue jumpsuit that he had just been given, with his name embroidered on the chest. His is a job he says he would do for free. He is the first Spanish astronaut from the European Space Agency (ESA) in 30 years and, as such, a firm candidate to be the first Spaniard to set foot on the Moon.

Along with four other holders selected by ESA from more than 22,500 candidates —an absolute record— he has just begun his basic training at the agency’s astronaut training center in Cologne (Germany). He will spend a year there learning everything he will need on a future space mission. “We all have a different past. There are engineers, pilots, doctors, and the variety of things you have to master is so great that some of us are good at some things and a little worse at others. It is about all of us reaching a minimum level”, he explained to EL PAÍS together with the biology laboratory, one of the first subjects on the programme.

For just over a year, the life of Álvarez, an aeronautical engineer who until now worked for the multinational Airbus, will revolve around this building located in a wooded area on the outskirts of Colonia. With her colleagues —Sophie Adenot (France), Rosemary Coogan (UK), Raphaël Liégeois (Belgium) and Marco Sieber (Switzerland)— she will train from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in physics, biology, medicine, space exploration, survival training, and even in what they call “human behavior”. “Astronauts need to be team players and know how to deal with conflicts when they arise,” explains Rüdiger Seine, head of training at the European Astronaut Center (EAC).

The group of astronauts, during the presentation event in Cologne (Germany). Pablo Álvarez, in the front row, second from the right. INA FASSBENDER (AFP)

Physical training is also part of the curriculum, but Seine explains that they are not looking for athletes, but “just healthy and fit individuals.” The facilities include a gym, which is added to the different space modules with which they train and which have the same dimensions as the International Space Station, the base that orbits the Earth some 400 kilometers away. A 10 meter deep pool completes the formation. “There, extravehicular activities are simulated, the repairs that are done outside the vehicle. They are made underwater, which is the closest thing to the sensation of weightlessness that we can achieve on Earth”, explains Álvarez, didactic.

Sara García, the other Spanish selected to participate in the first ESA astronaut training since 2009, continues to work as a biologist at the CNIO. She is in the reserve along with 10 other applicants. She will undergo annual medical exams and will be prepared in case a mission arises that needs her.

The agency aims to have its five career astronauts able to fly by 2030, with the space station as the first destination. The missions usually last six months in which they share a narrow space with colleagues of many nationalities. “The goal is for the first of our generation to fly in 2026,” says Álvarez. They have years of training ahead of them, which will later become more specific to the specific missions assigned to them, and which will take them to the United States and Russia to complete it.

The salary of a career astronaut at ESA ranges between 5,400 and 8,600 euros net per month free of taxes. In addition to reinforcing their scientific, technical and physical abilities, they are selected for their communication skills and once they start training they are taught to communicate. Dissemination is a very important part of his work, recalls Álvarez.

The man from Leon dreamed of being an astronaut since, as a child, he saw how Pedro Duque traveled outside the Earth. When he verified that he met the requirements of the call launched by ESA in 2021, he did not think twice. “Since the selection your life changes, it takes a 180 degree turn, you start giving a lot of interviews… But until I have arrived at the center and I have met all the people who work and whose goal is for you to fly —and believe me they take it very seriously— I didn’t realize that this was happening and I really started to digest it”, he reflects now that he is already immersed in the race to go to space.

The objective of the training is to prepare the astronauts for any eventuality and establish by force of repetition the techniques that will help them in space. “You have to be ready for everything that can come your way on a mission. We will have training sessions in water or cold in case something goes wrong during the launch and you end up landing in the middle of the ocean”, the engineer gives as an example: “You must be prepared to know your limits in these slightly more extreme situations, to know how you react And let your teammates know it too.

The agency announced the 5 starters, 11 reserves and a disabled astronaut in Paris last November. They were required to have master’s level studies in the field of science, three years of professional experience, command of a language other than English, and the ability to work in a team and respond under pressure. They had to measure between 1.50 and 1.90 — Álvarez, at 1.87 almost fell out and will be one of the largest astronauts when he flies — and have a maximum age of 50 years. During the year and a half that the selection lasted, they were only identified by a number, to avoid bias or favorable treatment.

Interior of the Columbus space laboratory, photographed in Cologne (Germany). INA FASSBENDER (AFP)

The last Spanish astronaut in the history of ESA, and the only one until Álvarez and García were selected, was Pedro Duque, three decades ago, in 1992. The currently active European astronauts belong to the class of 2009, the last outing of the EAC. They are two Italians, two Germans, one French, one Dane and one British. Two of them were in Cologne this Wednesday to support their new teammates.

Álvarez had already worked in the field of space exploration. From 2017 to 2020 he worked as a mechanical architect of the ExoMars of the European Space Agency, a rover designed for missions to search for life on Mars—named Rosalind Franklin in homage to the scientist who discovered DNA—and whose launch was put on hold after the breakdown of collaboration between Europe and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

ESA has its sights set on the Moon. Its goal is for astronauts to fly to the International Space Station in the remainder of the decade, to the Moon during the 1930s —Europe is participating in the construction of a lunar orbital station where astronauts will live; it will be called Gateway and the Artemis missions will land there—and in the long term, to Mars, explained David Parker, ESA’s director of Human Spaceflight and Robotic Exploration, in Cologne on Wednesday. “It won’t be soon, but the robots are paving the way,” he said. ESA, he added, will send three of its astronauts to the Gateway, which should be built in 2025.

